#SupportLocal: CTV supports local businesses during COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to unprecedented challenges for Saskatchewanians and the local Saskatchewan economy. CTV, Pure Country and Bell Media are encouraging people to do what they can to support local businesses who have been profoundly affected by the virtual lockdown of our community.
When you have to shop for essential goods or are shopping online, please consider helping out local businesses above all. After all, the people who run those businesses are your fellow citizens, your neighbours. They pay local taxes and support local charities and sports teams.
So here is a list of valued CTV, Pure Country and Bell Media clients who remain open for business, either at their storefronts or online. We thank them for helping to keep our economy running and our province supplied with what it needs. We encourage you to help local businesses out as well! We will all get through this together.
- Derek Ryan, General Sales Manager, Bell Media Saskatchewan.
Please Note: Only essential services have physical locations open. Others are online only. So please be sure to contact them before heading out to a location.
- Heritage Insurance (306) 693-7640
- Cougar Custom Cabinets (306) 924-0240
- Taylor Toyota Used (306) 569-8777
- GMS (Group Medical Services) 1 800-667-3699
- Prairie Summit The North Face
- ACTION SEWER & DRAIN SERVICES LTD. 306-586-2727
- COWTOWN (306) 721-2727
- CRAWFORD HOMES (306) 994-6276
- WHEATON CHEVROLET (306) 543-1555
- WHEATON KIA (306) 525-4555
- LAST MOUNTAIN DISTILLERY (306) 731-3930
- TRIFON'S PIZZA
- WILKINSON DIESEL SERVICES (306) 721-5844
- WIRELESS AGE
- YOUNGS EQUIPMENT INC
- Dusyk & Barlow Insurance 306-791-3474
- Galon Insurance Brokers 306-525-0888
- Houston pizza
- Minhas Sask Distillery 352-2244
- Regina Mazda 543-3345
- Supplement World 306-522-9651
- Access 306-569-2225
- Automobility 1-800-470-7067
- Conexus Credit Union 1-800-667-7477
- Regina Humane Society 306-543-6363 ext 221
- Metro Pet Market 306-352-9663
- Prairie Heart Mobility 306-584-8456
- Regina Public Library
- SaskBattery 306-791-9844
- SARRC 306-652-7217
- Line X Regina 306 569 2273
- Soma Salon and Spa
- Walk in Tubs 306 536 7660
- Parkland Carpet One Floor and Home 306 525 9125
- The Rusty Shovel Landscape Shop 306 757 2227
- Village RV 1 866 256 8218
- Powersports Regina 306 586 2900
- Unique Garden Centre and Landscaping 306 777 1010
- The Cooperators Insurance
- Bassendowski Insurance and Financial Services 306 910 9400
- Erin and Associates Insurance Inc 306 721 7140
- Hoemsen Insurance Inc 306 359 2660
- Jenny Macknak insurance /Financial Advisor 306 359 2667
- Bamford Insurance Inc 306 949 6633
- South Side Financial Services Inc 306 359 2699
- Harvard Western Insurance Visit online for a branch nearest to you.
- Wood Country McLean: 699-7284 • Estevan: 634-5111 • Tisdale: 873-4438
- Capital Ford Regina Sales: 1-877-419-9009 • Service: 1-877-419-9009 • Commercial: 1-877-419-9009
- Capital GMC Buick Cadillac Sales: 855-957-2422 Service: 855-957-2427 Commercial: 855-957-2422
- Foster Shoes 306 949 8000
- Red Wing Shoe Store 306 525 8554
- SUDS Full Service Car Wash 306 522 7837
- Future Communications 306 949 3000
- Laurie Krueger Mortgage Broker 306 541 8002
- Kal Tire Regina kaltire.com 306 721 4313
- The Williston Harbour Landing 306 522 5501
- Nu Image Medical Esthetics
- Northern Fireplace 306 781 8007
- Regina Plumbing and Heating 306 585 2000
- Kitchen and Bath Classics 306 565 2284
- Windsor Plywood Regina 306 721 6560
- Continental Furniture and Appliances 306 565 0741
- Certa Pro Painters Regina 306 757 6151
If your business is operating and you would like to be added to our list of businesses please email Bell Media GSM - Derek.Ryan@bellmedia.ca.