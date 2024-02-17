Suspect in Regina church fire arrested

A 31-year-old man is facing charges after setting fire to a church earlier this month.

Crews were called to Blessed Sacrament Parish at the 2000 block of Scarth Street just before 4 a.m., on Feb. 9 for a report of a fire at one of the entrances to the building. The fire was quickly extinguished and crews determined it was set intentionally.

The priest of the parish shared security camera footage to social media, which showed a masked individual pouring the contents of a jerry can over the back door of the church and lighting the contents on fire.

Fire investigators and police began an arson investigation, including reviewing security footage.

Officers identified and located the suspect, Jordan Willet, on Friday night. He is charged with arson with disregard for human life, disguise with intent, and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

He will make his first court appearance on Tuesday morning.