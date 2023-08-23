Take a look inside the Hospitals of Regina 2023 Fall Home Lottery showhome

The Hospitals of Regina Foundation (HRF) unveiled a $1.3 million house as the grand prize in its 2023 Fall Home Lottery on Tuesday.

HRF launched the lottery, featuring the grand prize showhome in the Creeks with $50,000 cash, and an early bird prize of a $750,000 cottage at Echo Lake with $10,000 cash.

Both properties will be fully furnished, decorated, and landscaped, according to a media release from HRF.

The showhome in the Creeks is located at 4143 Fieldstone Way. It was designed with modern and Scandinavian influences, with wood tones and an open-concept kitchen and dining room. It has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and includes a bar and entertainment area on the lower level.

The 2023 HRF Fall Home Lottery grand prize showhome is located at 4143 Fieldstone Way. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)

The cottage in Echo Lake is located at 61 Aaron Court. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, with vaulted ceilings in the great room. The bungalow also boasts “soaring windows” for plenty of natural light and “breathtaking” views of the lake.

The deadline for the showhome prize is Oct. 20, and the deadline for the early bird cottage prize is Oct. 6. Tickets are $100 each, three packs for $250, five packs for $575, and max pack for $875.

Dino Sophocleous, president and CEO of the HRF, speaks at a news conference on Wednesday to unveil the 2023 Fall Home Lottery showhome. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)

In addition to the top prizes, there are also over $2.3 million in other prizes to win, including a trip to Bali, or an Audi A3 plus a European adventure. The 50/50 add-on is also back for another year.

Proceeds from the lottery will go to support health care in Regina’s hospitals, as well has enhance medical programs, such as pediatrics, cardiac care, trauma care, medical imaging, and cancer care.