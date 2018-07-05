

CTV Regina





The Caledonian Curling Club and the Tartan Curling Club in Regina have announced that the two clubs will merge for the 2018-2019 curling season.

Under the new plan, the Tartan Curling Club facility on Broadway Avenue will be closed, and both clubs will play at the Callie Curling Club facility on Sandra Schmirler Way.

“There has been much discussion within the curling community on ways to improve financial stability and create efficiencies that maximize facility usage,” said Tiffany Watt, president of the Callie Curling Club in a release. “Coming together at a time when curling clubs continue to face financial and capital challenges will provide a benefit to the membership now and in the future.”

Officials at both clubs say efforts are underway to accommodate all members and their leagues at the newly amalgamated club.

More information is expected to be released to current club members in the near future.