'The glue that brings everything together': Lifelong volunteer and Theodore resident honoured as Hometown Hero

Betty Beranesky is a long time resident of Theodore, a village that’s home to about 323 people.

“I’ve lived here all my life, and I’ve been a volunteer all my life,” Beranesky said. “So I got to keep it going.”

Beranesky is a member of several committees in the town, including the recreation board. The board is responsible for operation and expenses of the Theodore Recreation Complex, which includes an ice hockey rink, bingo hall and kitchen.

“We are the main hub of the community,” Beranesky said. “So many small towns are dying because people aren’t passionate enough to keep it going.”

The complex relies on volunteers and fundraising. One fundraiser is Monday night bingo.

“Betty is [the] glue that brings everything together,” bingo caller Diana Spaan explained. “I don’t think Theodore would be the same place without Betty.”

Noreen Osika, who’s known Beranesky for 37 years, said she’s always willing to lend a helping hand.

“She’s like a big mother to the town,” Osika said. “She’s there for whatever, whenever. Just call Betty.”

Beranesky also co-founded ‘The Pierogi Pinchers.” The group gets together every month to batches of pierogies.

According to Beranesky, the group has raised more than $100,000 in total. The funds go towards the complex and charity.

“There’s been contributions to Telemiracle,” said pierogi pincher Elaine Lahosky. “But mainly its look after the upper part of this hall.”

Aside from the rec. board Beranesky is part of the Theodore Free Press. The community newspaper began printing in 1981 and is published once a month.

“It was a type writer and a crank machine,” Beranesky said, referencing how the paper started. “It’s a way to let the community know.”

Despite a cancer diagnosis last December, Beranesky is continuing her long running work in her community.

“It’s getting harder and harder,” she said.

“But I have to keep busy.”