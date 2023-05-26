The revamped Wascana Pool is about to open and it has a lazy river

The newly renovated Wascana Pool will open this summer, according to a news release from the City of Regina.

Construction of the new facility began in June of 2021 and was expected to cost around $16.5 million.

Now two years later, the city says you can dive in yourself on June 8.

The new pool will include complimentary amenities like a lazy river, waterslides, a beach-entry leisure pool, a lap pool and diving tank, along with a hot tub and a concession that will be available to both pool and park users.

Council also unanimously approved the installation of an elevator to make the water slides accessible for people who use wheelchairs.