REGINA -- Saskatchewan’s new restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 are in place as of Monday, and will remain for at least the next 28 days.

Saskatchewan extended the mask mandate to include Saskatchewan communities with a population of more than 5,000 — and smaller neighbouring communities — as part of a list of new COVID-19 restrictions released Friday.

The province has also put a curfew on alcohol sales at 10 p.m. which will last for the next 28 days. It's also recommended that some schools move to level three of the back to school plan.

The province updated the Reopen Saskatchewan Plan with changes for fitness facilities and hookah services.

MANDATORY MASKING

Saskatchewan’s mandatory mask order for indoor public spaces has been extended to include all communities with populations of 5,000 or greater.

SAFE SCHOOLS

The province is also recommending school divisions reducing in-class learning for some high schools.

High schools with 600 or more will be moving to level three of the province’s Safe School’s plan.

ALCOHOL SALES CURFEW

A curfew will be put into effect for all restaurants and licensed establishments.

Businesses will be required to stop serving alcohol by 10 p.m. and consumption must end by 11 p.m.

The province said there are no exceptions for private events or outdoor serving spaces.

FITNESS ACTIVITIES, HOOKAH

All aerobic group fitness activities, such as spin classes, class circuit training and aquasizing, will now be limited to a maximum of eight people.

As per previous guidelines, these activities are also only permitted if participants can be spaced out by three metres.

Hookah and waterpipe services are now not allowed.

To read more about the new restirctions, click here.