These Sask. constituencies have no incumbent for the 2024 provincial election

With nearly two dozen current Saskatchewan Party, NDP and independent MLAs not seeking re-election, there will be a plethora of new members of the legislative assembly after the provincial election this fall.

Here are the newly redrawn constituencies and their names for 2024 throughout the province that do not have an incumbent for the upcoming election.

Cumberland

The constituency of Cumberland will have a new MLA after long time Saskatchewan NDP MLA Doyle Vermette announced he would not seek re-election in 2024.

Vermette had been an MLA since 2008. He was re-elected in 2008, 2011, 2016 and 2020.

Both major parties have named candidates for the constituency with the Sask. Party naming Gregory Seib as its candidate. Jordan McPhail will represent the Sask. NDP.

Carrot River Valley

With Sask. Party MLA Fred Bradshaw announcing his intention to retire in 2023, the constituency of Carrot River Valley will have a new elected official following the 2024 vote. Bradshaw was also first elected in 2007 and remained an MLA that entire time.

The Sask. Party’s candidate is Terri Bromm. The NDP have not named a candidate as of Aug. 30.

Cut Knife – Turtleford

After MLA Ryan Domotor was removed from the Sask. Party after he was charged with soliciting sexual services, charges that were eventually stayed, the Sask. Party announced that James Thorsteinson would be its candidate. The NDP have not named a candidate for the constituency as of Aug. 30.

Domotor remained an independent MLA after being ousted from the Sask. Party caucus. He confirmed to CTV News he will not be seeking re-election as an independent or with another party.

Batoche

Current MLA Delbert Kirsch announced in May he would not be seeking re-election this fall.

Darlene Rowden is the Sask. Party’s candidate while Trina Miller is running for the NDP.

Kirsch was first elected in 2003 and re-elected in 2007, 2011, 2016 and 2020.

Kindersley – Biggar

Randy Weekes resigned from the Sask. Party in 2024 after he closed spring session as Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. During his closing remarks, Weekes accused several members of the Sask. Party of bullying and intimidation tactics and also claimed MLA Jeremy Harrison brought a gun to the legislature at one point in time. As of Aug. 30, Weekes has not announced his intentions to seek re-election with another party or as an independent.

Kim Gartner will be running as the Sask. Party’s candidate. As of Aug. 30, the NDP have not named a candidate.

Humboldt – Watrous

Current Finance Minister and Deputy Premier Donna Harpauer announced in early 2024 she would not seek re-election this fall.

She was first elected in 1999 and is the longest serving female cabinet minister in Canada at both the provincial and federal level.

Racquel Hilbert is the Sask. Party’s candidate, while the NDP have named Kevin Fallis as its candidate.

Kelvington – Wadena

Current MLA Hugh Nerlien announced in May he would not seek re-election.

Nerlien was first elected on April 4, 2016.

Chris Beaudry is the Sask. Party’s candidate for the constituency. The NDP have nominated Lorne Schroeder.

Canora – Pelly

Terry Dennis, who was first elected in 2016, lost his nomination for 2024 in May to the Sask Party’s new candidate Sean Wilson.

The NDP’s candidate for Canora-Pelly is Wynn Fedorchuk.

Dakota – Arm River

First elected in 2020, Dana Skoropad announced in the fall of 2023 he would not seek re-election.

In April, Barret Kopf won a contested nomination to become the Sask. Party’s candidate. The NDP’s candidate is Jordan Wiens.

Weyburn – Bengough

Formally the Weyburn-Big Muddy constituency, MLA Dustin Duncan announced his decision to step away from provincial politics in February. Duncan was first elected in 2006 at just 25 years old.

During his tenure in the Sask. Party caucus, he’s held numerous major portfolios and was at one point the minister of health as well as minister of education. He currently serves as the minister responsible for all major Crown corporations.

Michael Weger is the new candidate for the Sask. Party. The NDP have not named a candidate for the constituency as of Aug. 30.

White City – Qu’Appelle

Formally part of Regina Wascana Plains and the Indian Head – Milestone constituencies, the new electoral district has new candidates from both the Sask. Party and NDP.

Brad Crassweller will represent the Sask. Party while the NDP’s candidate is Grady Birns.

Indian Head – Milestone MLA Don McMorris, who was first elected in 1999, announced he would not seek re-election in February.

Current Sask. Party MLA Christine Tell is seeking re-election in the now smaller Regina Wascana Plains constituency.

Yorkton

Yorkton MLA Greg Ottenbreit announced he would not seek re-election in June of 2023. He was first elected in the 2007 provincial election.

The Sask. Party’s candidate, David Chan, won a contested nomination in the spring of 2024. Lenore Pinder was named the NDP’s candidate in the fall of 2023.

Prince Albert Carlton

Current MLA Joe Hargrave announced in May he would not seek re-election in the riding of Prince Albert Carlton.

Hargrave was first MLA for the constituency in 2016.

In August, Kevin Kasun won a contested nomination to become the Sask. Party’s candidate. The NDP’s candidate, Carolyn Brost Strom, also won her nomination.

Moose Jaw Wakamow

Now independent MLA Greg Lawrence resigned from the Sask. Party caucus in January after he was charged in relation to a historic assault complaint. The Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) said it had been investigating the alleged incident since June 27, 2023.

Lawrence was charged with assault and assault by choking. He is representing himself in the associated legal proceedings.

Lawrence had previously announced he would not be seeking re-election in 2024.

The Sask. Party proclaimed Megan Patterson as its candidate in February. The NDP named Melissa Patterson as its candidate in July.

Martensville – Blairmore

The newly named constituency created by redistribution in 2022 will see Jamie Martens as the Sask. Party’s candidate. Martens won a contested nomination in March. The NDP’s candidate is Tammy Pike. Pike was choose as the party’s candidate in August of 2023.

Saskatoon Chief Mistawasis

A newly named constituency for 2024, Saskatoon Chief Mistawasis encompasses much of Saskatoon Northwest from 2020 and also covers areas on Saskatoon’s northeast side

Parminder Singh is the Sask Party’s candidate after winning a contested nomination in May. Don McBean was acclaimed as the NDP’s candidate in Novermber 2023. He was expected to be campaigning against Gord Wyant who has since announced he is leaving provincial politics and now running for mayor in Saskatoon.

Saskatoon Riversdale

With Marv Friesen announcing his decision to not seek re-election in May, it was announced in August that Olugbenga Fakoyejo was the Sask. Party’s candidate after winning a contested nomination. Kim Breckner is the NDP’s candidate for the constituency, also winning a contested nomination.

Friesen was first elected 2020.

Saskatoon University-Sutherland

Created through redistribution in 2020, the constituency will be contested for the first time in the 2024 election. The Sask. Party’s candidate is Ghislaine McLeod who won a contested nomination in March.

The NDP’s Jennifer Bowes, who was first elected in 2020, announced in June she would not seek re-election.

The NDP’s candidate is Tajinder Grewal.

Saskatoon Southeast

First elected in 2003, Don Morgan announced in August 2023 he would not seek re-election.

He went on to win re-election four consecutive times, most recently in 2020.

John Owojori is the Sask. Party’s candidate, he won a contested nomination in April. Brittney Senger is the NDP’s candidate. She was nominated in June.

Regina Northeast

Gary Grewal, who was first elected in 2020, announced in February he would not seek re-election in the Regina Northeast constituency.

He made the announcement amidst controversy surrounding a motel that he owns charging higher rates when social service clients were staying in its rooms.

Rahul Singh is the Sask. Party’s candidate. The NDP’s is Jacqueline Roy.

Regina South Albert

A new constituency for 2024, Regina South Albert has current MLA Aleana Young running for the NDP. Young is currently the MLA for Regina University, which will be a smaller constituency after being subdivided ahead of the vote.

Since the constituency is new, there is technically no incumbent running, although Young is a current MLA.

Khushdil Mehrok is running for the Sask. Party. Mehrok won a contested nomination.

Regina University

With current MLA Aleana Young running in the constituency above, Regina University will have a new MLA after the 2024 election.

Running for the NDP is Sally Housser. Running for the Sask. Party is Gene Makowsky, the current MLA for Regina Gardiner Park, a constituency not on the map for 2024.

With both candidates not currently MLAs for the constituency, again there is technically no incumbent and therefore, there will be a new MLA after the election.

An election must be held no later than Oct. 28, 2024. As of Sept. 5, Premier Scott Moe has not announced a date.