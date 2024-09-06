These Sask. constituencies have no incumbent for the 2024 provincial election
With nearly two dozen current Saskatchewan Party, NDP and independent MLAs not seeking re-election, there will be a plethora of new members of the legislative assembly after the provincial election this fall.
Here are the newly redrawn constituencies and their names for 2024 throughout the province that do not have an incumbent for the upcoming election.
Cumberland
The constituency of Cumberland will have a new MLA after long time Saskatchewan NDP MLA Doyle Vermette announced he would not seek re-election in 2024.
Vermette had been an MLA since 2008. He was re-elected in 2008, 2011, 2016 and 2020.
Both major parties have named candidates for the constituency with the Sask. Party naming Gregory Seib as its candidate. Jordan McPhail will represent the Sask. NDP.
Carrot River Valley
With Sask. Party MLA Fred Bradshaw announcing his intention to retire in 2023, the constituency of Carrot River Valley will have a new elected official following the 2024 vote. Bradshaw was also first elected in 2007 and remained an MLA that entire time.
The Sask. Party’s candidate is Terri Bromm. The NDP have not named a candidate as of Aug. 30.
Cut Knife – Turtleford
After MLA Ryan Domotor was removed from the Sask. Party after he was charged with soliciting sexual services, charges that were eventually stayed, the Sask. Party announced that James Thorsteinson would be its candidate. The NDP have not named a candidate for the constituency as of Aug. 30.
Domotor remained an independent MLA after being ousted from the Sask. Party caucus. He confirmed to CTV News he will not be seeking re-election as an independent or with another party.
Batoche
Current MLA Delbert Kirsch announced in May he would not be seeking re-election this fall.
Darlene Rowden is the Sask. Party’s candidate while Trina Miller is running for the NDP.
Kirsch was first elected in 2003 and re-elected in 2007, 2011, 2016 and 2020.
Kindersley – Biggar
Randy Weekes resigned from the Sask. Party in 2024 after he closed spring session as Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. During his closing remarks, Weekes accused several members of the Sask. Party of bullying and intimidation tactics and also claimed MLA Jeremy Harrison brought a gun to the legislature at one point in time. As of Aug. 30, Weekes has not announced his intentions to seek re-election with another party or as an independent.
Kim Gartner will be running as the Sask. Party’s candidate. As of Aug. 30, the NDP have not named a candidate.
Humboldt – Watrous
Current Finance Minister and Deputy Premier Donna Harpauer announced in early 2024 she would not seek re-election this fall.
She was first elected in 1999 and is the longest serving female cabinet minister in Canada at both the provincial and federal level.
Racquel Hilbert is the Sask. Party’s candidate, while the NDP have named Kevin Fallis as its candidate.
Kelvington – Wadena
Current MLA Hugh Nerlien announced in May he would not seek re-election.
Nerlien was first elected on April 4, 2016.
Chris Beaudry is the Sask. Party’s candidate for the constituency. The NDP have nominated Lorne Schroeder.
Canora – Pelly
Terry Dennis, who was first elected in 2016, lost his nomination for 2024 in May to the Sask Party’s new candidate Sean Wilson.
The NDP’s candidate for Canora-Pelly is Wynn Fedorchuk.
Dakota – Arm River
First elected in 2020, Dana Skoropad announced in the fall of 2023 he would not seek re-election.
In April, Barret Kopf won a contested nomination to become the Sask. Party’s candidate. The NDP’s candidate is Jordan Wiens.
Weyburn – Bengough
Formally the Weyburn-Big Muddy constituency, MLA Dustin Duncan announced his decision to step away from provincial politics in February. Duncan was first elected in 2006 at just 25 years old.
During his tenure in the Sask. Party caucus, he’s held numerous major portfolios and was at one point the minister of health as well as minister of education. He currently serves as the minister responsible for all major Crown corporations.
Michael Weger is the new candidate for the Sask. Party. The NDP have not named a candidate for the constituency as of Aug. 30.
White City – Qu’Appelle
Formally part of Regina Wascana Plains and the Indian Head – Milestone constituencies, the new electoral district has new candidates from both the Sask. Party and NDP.
Brad Crassweller will represent the Sask. Party while the NDP’s candidate is Grady Birns.
Indian Head – Milestone MLA Don McMorris, who was first elected in 1999, announced he would not seek re-election in February.
Current Sask. Party MLA Christine Tell is seeking re-election in the now smaller Regina Wascana Plains constituency.
Yorkton
Yorkton MLA Greg Ottenbreit announced he would not seek re-election in June of 2023. He was first elected in the 2007 provincial election.
The Sask. Party’s candidate, David Chan, won a contested nomination in the spring of 2024. Lenore Pinder was named the NDP’s candidate in the fall of 2023.
Prince Albert Carlton
Current MLA Joe Hargrave announced in May he would not seek re-election in the riding of Prince Albert Carlton.
Hargrave was first MLA for the constituency in 2016.
In August, Kevin Kasun won a contested nomination to become the Sask. Party’s candidate. The NDP’s candidate, Carolyn Brost Strom, also won her nomination.
Moose Jaw Wakamow
Now independent MLA Greg Lawrence resigned from the Sask. Party caucus in January after he was charged in relation to a historic assault complaint. The Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) said it had been investigating the alleged incident since June 27, 2023.
Lawrence was charged with assault and assault by choking. He is representing himself in the associated legal proceedings.
Lawrence had previously announced he would not be seeking re-election in 2024.
The Sask. Party proclaimed Megan Patterson as its candidate in February. The NDP named Melissa Patterson as its candidate in July.
Martensville – Blairmore
The newly named constituency created by redistribution in 2022 will see Jamie Martens as the Sask. Party’s candidate. Martens won a contested nomination in March. The NDP’s candidate is Tammy Pike. Pike was choose as the party’s candidate in August of 2023.
Saskatoon Chief Mistawasis
A newly named constituency for 2024, Saskatoon Chief Mistawasis encompasses much of Saskatoon Northwest from 2020 and also covers areas on Saskatoon’s northeast side
Parminder Singh is the Sask Party’s candidate after winning a contested nomination in May. Don McBean was acclaimed as the NDP’s candidate in Novermber 2023. He was expected to be campaigning against Gord Wyant who has since announced he is leaving provincial politics and now running for mayor in Saskatoon.
Saskatoon Riversdale
With Marv Friesen announcing his decision to not seek re-election in May, it was announced in August that Olugbenga Fakoyejo was the Sask. Party’s candidate after winning a contested nomination. Kim Breckner is the NDP’s candidate for the constituency, also winning a contested nomination.
Friesen was first elected 2020.
Saskatoon University-Sutherland
Created through redistribution in 2020, the constituency will be contested for the first time in the 2024 election. The Sask. Party’s candidate is Ghislaine McLeod who won a contested nomination in March.
The NDP’s Jennifer Bowes, who was first elected in 2020, announced in June she would not seek re-election.
The NDP’s candidate is Tajinder Grewal.
Saskatoon Southeast
First elected in 2003, Don Morgan announced in August 2023 he would not seek re-election.
He went on to win re-election four consecutive times, most recently in 2020.
John Owojori is the Sask. Party’s candidate, he won a contested nomination in April. Brittney Senger is the NDP’s candidate. She was nominated in June.
Regina Northeast
Gary Grewal, who was first elected in 2020, announced in February he would not seek re-election in the Regina Northeast constituency.
He made the announcement amidst controversy surrounding a motel that he owns charging higher rates when social service clients were staying in its rooms.
Rahul Singh is the Sask. Party’s candidate. The NDP’s is Jacqueline Roy.
Regina South Albert
A new constituency for 2024, Regina South Albert has current MLA Aleana Young running for the NDP. Young is currently the MLA for Regina University, which will be a smaller constituency after being subdivided ahead of the vote.
Since the constituency is new, there is technically no incumbent running, although Young is a current MLA.
Khushdil Mehrok is running for the Sask. Party. Mehrok won a contested nomination.
Regina University
With current MLA Aleana Young running in the constituency above, Regina University will have a new MLA after the 2024 election.
Running for the NDP is Sally Housser. Running for the Sask. Party is Gene Makowsky, the current MLA for Regina Gardiner Park, a constituency not on the map for 2024.
With both candidates not currently MLAs for the constituency, again there is technically no incumbent and therefore, there will be a new MLA after the election.
An election must be held no later than Oct. 28, 2024. As of Sept. 5, Premier Scott Moe has not announced a date.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's unemployment rate at 6.6%, rises past seven year high outside of pandemic
Canada's unemployment rate edged up to 6.6 per cent in August, scaling a peak last seen more than seven years ago outside of pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, data showed on Friday.
Teen charged in Georgia school shooting and his father to stay in custody after hearings
The 14-year-old suspect in a shooting at a Georgia high school that killed four people and his father will both stay in custody following back-to-back court hearings Friday morning where their lawyers declined to seek bail.
Federal government's new hybrid work rules begin Monday: Here's what you need to know
Starting Monday, Sept. 9, federal employees in the core public administration will be required to be in the office a minimum of three days a week, and executives will need to be on-site a minimum of four days a week.
Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Bennington's death, with new music
Linkin Park is back with a new lineup and debuting their first new music since the 2017 death of lead singer Chester Bennington.
Search continues for 'armed and dangerous' suspect after fatal New Brunswick shooting
The New Brunswick RCMP says the search continues Friday in the Esgenoopetitj (Burnt Church) First Nation area for a man who is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting.
A fire in a school in Kenya kills 17 students and seriously burns 13 others
A fire in a school dormitory in Kenya killed 17 students and seriously burned 13 others, police said Friday.
Canadians hearing the voices of Afghan women
Canadians advocating for the rights of Afghan women and girls are asking the world to lend an ear to their voices and a helping hand to those being stripped of their rights.
'It's remarkable!': Meteor captured on Calgary doorbell camera
You never know what you might find in your doorbell camera footage...
Ontario cutting funding from daycare centres not in $10-a-day program
Ontario child-care centres that aren't participating in the national $10-a-day program will soon lose provincial funding to offer fee subsidies to lower-income families and their staff could see a pay cut of $2 an hour.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Girl, 15, set on fire in assault at Saskatoon high school: police
A terrifying incident unfolded at Evan Hardy Collegiate in Saskatoon on Thursday when a 15-year-old girl was doused in a flammable substance and set on fire.
-
These Sask. constituencies have no incumbent for the 2024 provincial election
With nearly two dozen current Saskatchewan Party, NDP and independent MLAs not seeking re-election, there will be a plethora of new members of the legislative assembly after the provincial election this fall.
-
Sask. spending $17M to shore up local police in bid to fight 'social disorder'
The Saskatchewan government announced a series of policing and court initiatives Thursday that it hopes will make people feel safer in their communities.
Winnipeg
-
Judge to give verdict in case of Manitoba jail guard accused in death of inmate
A Manitoba judge is expected to deliver his verdict today in the case of a senior corrections officer charged in the death of an inmate.
-
'We were all shaken': Kids dropped off by bus at wrong stop amid issues with division's new app
A Winnipeg mother said glitches with a new app rolled out by Pembina Trails School Division to assist with scheduling bussing for students lead to her five and seven-year-old sons being left stranded on their street alone.
-
IIU investigating after man shot by RCMP in rural Manitoba
Manitoba's police watchdog is now investigating after an RCMP officer shot a man outside a home in the RM of Macdonald.
Edmonton
-
Student convicted of killing classmate in Leduc gets life in prison without parole for 12 years
The man who fatally stabbed a classmate at his Leduc high school in 2021 was sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 12 years on Thursday.
-
Competitors cry monopoly as American company buys more Banff, Jasper attractions
An American company that owns the majority of Banff and Jasper’s most popular tourist attractions is under fire from its Canadian competitors.
-
$250M price of Edmonton's renovation wish list for Commonwealth Stadium
Nearly 50 years after it was built, the City of Edmonton says Commonwealth Stadium could use some major renovations.
Calgary
-
'It's remarkable!': Meteor captured on Calgary doorbell camera
You never know what you might find in your doorbell camera footage...
-
Calgary's water use 'unsustainable' for the second straight day
The City of Calgary says water use increased again on Thursday despite demands from city officials for residents and businesses to conserve water.
-
Competitors cry monopoly as American company buys more Banff, Jasper attractions
An American company that owns the majority of Banff and Jasper’s most popular tourist attractions is under fire from its Canadian competitors.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police seek public assistance identifying 3 suspects in commercial structure fire
Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance to help identify three suspects in connection with a fire set to a commercial building.
-
Southern Alberta farmers caught in the middle of Canada, China dispute
Southern Alberta farmers appear to be caught in the middle of a trade war, as the Canadian and Chinese governments face off on the international stage.
-
Lethbridge post-secondary students return to class with more financial support options
Students at the University of Lethbridge and Lethbridge Polytechnic were out in full force Wednesday as a new semester got underway.
Toronto
-
Ontario cutting funding from daycare centres not in $10-a-day program
Ontario child-care centres that aren't participating in the national $10-a-day program will soon lose provincial funding to offer fee subsidies to lower-income families and their staff could see a pay cut of $2 an hour.
-
Man arrested after 5 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Toronto
A man in his 30s has been arrested after a multi-vehicle crash in East York injured five people on Friday morning.
-
Three suspects charged in carjacking, string of GTA home invasions targeting luxury cars
Three people have been arrested in connection with a series of home invasions and carjackings targeting luxury vehicles in the GTA over the last month or so, police say.
Ottawa
-
Federal government's new hybrid work rules begin Monday: Here's what you need to know
Starting Monday, Sept. 9, federal employees in the core public administration will be required to be in the office a minimum of three days a week, and executives will need to be on-site a minimum of four days a week.
-
Firefighters rescue 2 tenants from balconies while battling fire in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood
The Ottawa Fire Services says 9-1-1 received a call just before 10 p.m. Thursday, reporting heavy smoke and flames coming from the third floor of a building on Somerset Street West, near O'Connor Street.
-
Buying booze more 'convenient' across Ontario, but that convenience comes with a price
The change to how and where alcohol is sold gives Ontarians more options on when and where they can buy beer and wine, but it could come at a steeper price.
Montreal
-
Montreal workers remove homeless tent with woman inside
The City of Montreal says it will investigate what happened when city workers dismantled a homeless encampment in Jeanne-Mance Park after witnesses say one tent was lifted from the ground with someone inside of it.
-
Japanese 7-Eleven convenience store chain operator turns down Couche-Tard takeover offer
The parent company of the Japanese 7-Eleven convenience store chain said Friday that it’s turning down a takeover offer from Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. of Canada.
-
Many people at risk never got their 2nd mpox vaccine dose, public health agencies say
Public health agencies are encouraging people who received a first dose of mpox vaccine over the last two years to make sure they get a second dose.
Vancouver
-
Murder, aggravated assault charges laid in Vancouver stranger attacks
Charges of murder and aggravated assault in a pair of brutal stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver were approved Thursday, one day after the rush-hour rampage left one man dead and another with a severed hand.
-
Jacob Hoggard seeking to appeal his sexual assault conviction to the Supreme Court
Former Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard is seeking leave to appeal his sexual assault conviction to the Supreme Court of Canada.
-
Ambulance diversions underway as Royal Columbian Hospital attempts smoother tech transition
British Columbia has spent years planning and implementing a purely digital medical record system for the province's hospitals – and one of the largest is now sending away some patients as it attempts a smoother transition than its peers.
Vancouver Island
-
Murder, aggravated assault charges laid in Vancouver stranger attacks
Charges of murder and aggravated assault in a pair of brutal stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver were approved Thursday, one day after the rush-hour rampage left one man dead and another with a severed hand.
-
Driver ticketed after striking mother, baby in B.C. crosswalk
A 24-year-old driver has been ticketed for driving without due care and attention after striking a mother and her baby in a pedestrian crosswalk near Victoria.
-
Police investigating body found after fire in Comox, B.C.
Major crime detectives are investigating after firefighters discovered human remains at the scene of a house fire in Comox, B.C.
Kelowna
-
Have you seen Lulu? Kelowna RCMP searching for stolen puppy
Mounties in Kelowna are appealing to the public for help reuniting a stolen puppy named Lulu with its owner.
-
RCMP issue 'strong warning' against unsanctioned pre-grad parties in B.C.'s Okanagan
Authorities are urging parents in B.C.'s Okanagan to speak with their teenagers about the dangers of attending "unsanctioned" pre-graduation parties.
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
London
-
Complainant testifies in sexual assault trial involving former Woodstock mayor
Day two in the second trial of former Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch got underway Thursday as Assistant Crown Jennifer Moser continued examination of a female ex-friend of Birtch.
-
'A tonne of sleepless nights': LHSC interim CEO announces dozens of cuts to executive ranks
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) announced Thursday it has cut dozens of top administration positions, reducing the payroll by millions of dollars.
-
$132 million in funding announced for 370 units on old Victoria Hospital site
More than $132 million in funding for affordable housing in London was announced at city hall today – just blocks away from where that money will be put to good use.
Kitchener
-
International students in Kitchener, Ont. lose thousands of dollars to alleged rental scam
More than a dozen international students fell for a scam involving a fake apartment rental. Here's what experts say renters should do when hunting for a new home.
-
Senior seriously injured in Guelph crash, driver flees the scene
Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a crash that left a senior seriously hurt.
-
Crash reported on Highway 24 in Cambridge
Emergency responders were called to a two-vehicle collision in Cambridge on Thursday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Body of missing Sudbury woman found in Point Grondine Park
Indigenous and provincial police are investigating after the body of a Sudbury woman was found in Point Grondine Park near Killarney several hours after she was reported missing.
-
Man dies after surgeon removed wrong organ at Florida hospital, lawyer says
The lawyer of a woman whose husband died at a Florida hospital says the surgeon removed the wrong organ.
-
Girl, 15, set on fire in assault at Saskatoon high school: police
A terrifying incident unfolded at Evan Hardy Collegiate in Saskatoon on Thursday when a 15-year-old girl was doused in a flammable substance and set on fire.
Atlantic
-
Search continues for 'armed and dangerous' suspect after fatal New Brunswick shooting
The New Brunswick RCMP says the search continues Friday in the Esgenoopetitj (Burnt Church) First Nation area for a man who is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting.
-
Heavy rainfall expected for most of the Maritimes Saturday, with highest amounts in western N.S.
Rainfall warnings and special weather statements have been issued for several areas across the Maritimes this weekend.
-
Nova Scotia's five per cent rent cap extended until 2027
Nova Scotia’s rental cap, which currently sits at five per cent per year, has been extended.
N.L.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.