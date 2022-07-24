'They’re going to have to deal with us': Sask. protestors 'stand in solidarity' with Dutch farmers facing environmental regulations
'They’re going to have to deal with us': Sask. protestors 'stand in solidarity' with Dutch farmers facing environmental regulations
Hundreds of demonstrators in dozens of vehicles were present on Highway 1 between Moose Jaw and Regina on Saturday, staging a “slow roll” protest in solidarity with Dutch farmers.
Protests in the Netherlands have persisted due to environmental regulations mandated by the Dutch government.
Efforts to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and ammonia, which are essential in the manufacturing of synthetic fertilizer, have been condemned by some Dutch producers.
The outskirts of Moose Jaw were host to many Dutch and Canadian flags Saturday afternoon, as protestors convened before slowly setting off to the Queen City.
Signs and slogans at the demonstration included: “No Farmers, No Food,” “Stand Together,” “Freedom,” “#DUTCHFARMERS,” and “No Fertilizer, No Farmers, No Food.”
One of the demonstrators, Mark Friesen, said the event was a gesture of solidarity to those protesting in the Netherlands and a message to the federal government.
“So we have to do something, we have to stand in support of Dutch farmers, and our own farmers,” said Friesen.
“[To] ensure that the government in Ottawa is paying attention and they understand that if they go any further with this, they're gonna have to deal with us.”
Friesen previously ran in the Saskatoon-Grasswood riding for the People's Party of Canada and has been a prominent critic of public health measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He and others at the event believed that if similar regulations were put into place in Canada, the effect on farming operations in Saskatchewan and other provinces would be immense.
“They're looking at a 30 per cent reduction in nitrogen fertilizer ... if it's going to decimate the smaller farms throughout Europe, it's gonna really decimate the big farms here in Saskatchewan, Alberta, Manitoba, and even lower mainland in B.C., and of course Ontario farmers as well,” Friesen said.
“This idea that reducing nitrogen fertilizer is somehow going to help the planet, it's not. Nitrogen fertilizer has been responsible for feeding the planet and avoiding famine.”
The demonstration ended with the convoy of vehicles entering Regina and travelling north on Albert Street late Saturday afternoon.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pope arrives in Canada for 'penitential' visit aimed at Indigenous reconciliation
Pope Francis arrived in Canada on Sunday to an honour drum song ahead of what he describes as a "penitential" trip aimed at reconciliation with Indigenous people for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools. The Pope told reporters on the plane before it landed that the six-day visit must be handled with care.
Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts, triggering evacuation
A volcano on Japan's main southern island of Kyushu erupted Sunday night, spewing ash and rocks. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in nearby towns but residents were advised to evacuate.
Tornado destroys homes, uproots trees north of Montreal
A tornado touched down about an hour north of Montreal, destroying multiple homes, uprooting trees and sending debris flying.
Where is Pope Francis going, and who is he meeting, during his 6-day visit to Canada?
Pope Francis is set to arrive in Canada for his six-day tour of Canada. CTVNews.ca has all the details of the six-day papal visit.
Translators to deliver Pope's words in languages forbidden in residential schools
When Pope Francis arrives in Canada and is expected to beg forgiveness for Catholic-run residential schools, a team of translators will be dedicated to making sure no words are lost for those receiving the apology.
A timeline of previous papal visits to Canada
As Pope Francis travels to Canada, marking the first papal visit to the country in 20 years, CTVNews.ca looks back at other historical visits by a former head of the Catholic Church.
WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency; Canada confirms 681 cases
The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.
Parents, 6-year-old girl fatally shot in tent at Iowa park
A 9-year-old boy who was camping at an Iowa state park with his parents and 6-year-old sister survived a shooting that killed the rest of his family.
Rogers to invest $10 billion in AI, testing after massive outage
Rogers Communications Inc. said on Sunday it will invest $10 billion over the next three years in Artificial Intelligence, and more testing and oversight, just weeks after the company reported network issues that caused widespread disruptions across the country.
Saskatoon
-
Translators to deliver Pope's words in languages forbidden in residential schools
When Pope Francis arrives in Canada and is expected to beg forgiveness for Catholic-run residential schools, a team of translators will be dedicated to making sure no words are lost for those receiving the apology.
-
Water-skiers descend on Saskatoon for Western championships
Blake Lamontagne never imagined he'd become a world class athlete. At least not in water skiing and especially not after he joined the sport when he was 24 years old after a friend practically dragged him to a body of water to try the sport out.
-
Where is Pope Francis going, and who is he meeting, during his 6-day visit to Canada?
Pope Francis is set to arrive in Canada for his six-day tour of Canada. CTVNews.ca has all the details of the six-day papal visit.
Winnipeg
-
Police watchdog investigating after man dies in RCMP-related incident
A 38-year-old man from Prairie Lakes, Man. is dead after a conflict with RCMP on his property Friday night.
-
'It was coming in so fast': Teulon residents working to cleanup flood damage
Days later, large parts of Teulon, Man. are still underwater after a severe thunderstorm pelted the town with water.
-
Students seek signatures for splash pad
Kindergarten and grade one students in West Kildonan are learning how to fight for change in their community, and hopefully get a new splash pad in the process.
Calgary
-
3 horse race: poll shows Smith, Jean and Toews in dead heat for UCP leadership
A new poll suggests Danielle Smith and Brian Jean are the top contenders in the UCP leadership race, with Travis Toews following close behind.
-
Tornado touched down in southern Alberta on July 18: Environment Canada
Environment and Climate Change Canada has confirmed a tornado did indeed touch down in southern Alberta earlier this month.
-
Tootoo, Upshall speak out on allegations of sexual assault involving 2003 world junior team
Jordin Tootoo is the third member of Canada's 2003 men's world junior hockey team to deny any involvement in an alleged group sexual assault, while Scottie Upshall says he supports an investigation.
Edmonton
-
Pope arrives in Canada for 'penitential' visit aimed at Indigenous reconciliation
Pope Francis arrived in Canada on Sunday to an honour drum song ahead of what he describes as a "penitential" trip aimed at reconciliation with Indigenous people for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools. The Pope told reporters on the plane before it landed that the six-day visit must be handled with care.
-
Travelling to Maskwacis for the Papal visit? Here's what you need to know
For those travelling to Maskwacis to participate in the Papal visit and ceremony, organizers encourage attendees to register for park-and-ride. Here's what else you need to know.
-
3 horse race: poll shows Smith, Jean and Toews in dead heat for UCP leadership
A new poll suggests Danielle Smith and Brian Jean are the top contenders in the UCP leadership race, with Travis Toews following close behind.
Toronto
-
Woman wanted after dog allegedly stolen in Toronto
Toronto police are asking the public for help finding a suspect after a young dog was stolen earlier this month.
-
Three seriously injured following crash on Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke that left three people seriously injured.
-
'It's well overdue': Peel readies to open first supervised consumption site
For the first-time ever, people who use unregulated drugs in Peel Region will have a safer place where they can go to consume their substance of choice.
Ottawa
-
Canada's Brooke Henderson wins Evian Championship for 2nd major title
Brooke Henderson's six-year wait for a second major championship title is over after winning the Evian Championship.
-
Pope arrives in Canada for 'penitential' visit aimed at Indigenous reconciliation
Pope Francis arrived in Canada on Sunday to an honour drum song ahead of what he describes as a "penitential" trip aimed at reconciliation with Indigenous people for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools. The Pope told reporters on the plane before it landed that the six-day visit must be handled with care.
-
A look at the most expensive home for sale in Ottawa
River View Estate is a 27.8-acre property with water views, wooded trails, sports facilities and 835 feet of waterfront, according to the listing on Christie's International Real Estate.
Vancouver
-
These B.C. regions saw COVID-19 hospitalizations rise last week, even as the overall total declined
The overall number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals declined last week, but two health authorities saw their hospitalized populations continue to grow.
-
Hot weather prompts warning about leaving doors open in B.C.'s 'bear country'
With hot weather in the forecast for much of B.C., conservation officers are warning that attempts to keep cool could inadvertently invite an "unwanted visitor."
-
Abbotsford police seek 13-year-old missing since Wednesday
Police in Abbotsford are appealing for information about a missing 13-year-old.
Montreal
-
Tornado destroys homes, uproots trees north of Montreal
A tornado touched down about an hour north of Montreal, destroying multiple homes, uprooting trees and sending debris flying.
-
Habs hero: Canadiens' Paul Byron helps rescue pilot in seaplane crash
Montreal Canadiens player Paul Byron took part in the rescue of a man who crashed his seaplane in the Laurentians Saturday morning.
-
Where is Pope Francis going, and who is he meeting, during his 6-day visit to Canada?
Pope Francis is set to arrive in Canada for his six-day tour of Canada. CTVNews.ca has all the details of the six-day papal visit.
Vancouver Island
-
Man dead after police shooting in Nanaimo
A man is dead after an altercation with police in Nanaimo Saturday afternoon.
-
Tribunal dismisses case seeking $200 from pest control company for damaged duvet
A man who sought $200 in damages against a Vancouver Island pest control company for allegedly ruining his duvet has had his claim dismissed by B.C.'s Civil Resolution Tribunal.
-
Translators to deliver Pope's words in languages forbidden in residential schools
When Pope Francis arrives in Canada and is expected to beg forgiveness for Catholic-run residential schools, a team of translators will be dedicated to making sure no words are lost for those receiving the apology.
Atlantic
-
Investigation launched following fire on ferry between N.S., and P.E.I., Friday; ship docked Sunday
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating after more than 200 people on board the MV Holiday Island ferry had to abandon ship Friday morning due to a fire in its engine room.
-
Top Mountie in area of N.S. mass shooting stayed home to avoid command confusion
The senior RCMP officer in the district where the Nova Scotia mass shooting occurred says he stayed home during the rampage because having a "white shirt" present at the command post would have caused confusion.
-
'The last thing we need is more hospitalized COVID-19 patients': Summer case increases add stress to Maritime hospitals
The number of people with COVID-19 in Maritime hospitals this summer continues to climb, with more week-to-week increases in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island.
Northern Ontario
-
Steelers upset Spartans, Sault will host home playoff game
The Sault Steelers celebrating their 50th anniversary, pick up a valuable win against the Sudbury Spartans during their final regular season game on Friday night.
-
Where is Pope Francis going, and who is he meeting, during his 6-day visit to Canada?
Pope Francis is set to arrive in Canada for his six-day tour of Canada. CTVNews.ca has all the details of the six-day papal visit.
-
Great Northern Ontario Roadshow stops in Sudbury
The Great Northern Ontario Roadshow was an idea that came about at the beginning of the pandemic.
Kitchener
-
Environment Canada warns of ‘dangerous thunderstorms’ for Waterloo-Wellington, tornadoes a possibility
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch on Sunday for the Region of Waterloo and all of Wellington County.
-
-
Pope arrives in Canada for 'penitential' visit aimed at Indigenous reconciliation
Pope Francis arrived in Canada on Sunday to an honour drum song ahead of what he describes as a "penitential" trip aimed at reconciliation with Indigenous people for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools. The Pope told reporters on the plane before it landed that the six-day visit must be handled with care.