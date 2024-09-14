'They’re learning': Hockey Sask. hoping to curb official abuse with green arm bands

Hockey Saskatchewan is implementing a new program in hopes of curbing abuse of officials.

All officials 15-years old and younger will sport green arm bands to show they are just starting out.

“They’re young officials,” said Hockey Sask. Manger of Officiating Development Trent Cey. “We need to be patient.”

Easton Blair, 15, has officiated for three seasons.

“My favorite part is being part of a team,” he told CTV News. “And getting paid.”

Despite all he loves about being a referee, Blair says the job also comes with some challenges.

“It’s hard because we make mistakes,” he said. “And sometimes coaches get mad.”

“It’s hard to deal with that sometimes,” Blair added.

About a third of referees quit after their first season.

The largest contributor is abuse from coaches, fans and parents.

Hockey Sask. hopes the green arm bands reminds adults the referees on the ice are still kids.

Get the CTV News app for Saskatchewan breaking news alerts and top stories

“As green officials, they aren’t experienced,” Cey said. “They’re learning the game and we need to give them the benefit of the doubt.”

“Just like the players, they are young and they’re learning,” he added.

The initiative follows other Hockey Canada branches who have used the armbands, like the Quebec Hockey Federation and Hockey Nova Scotia.

The program has also made its way into other sports like baseball, lacrosse and rugby.

“It’s a great initiative,” Hockey NS Director of Officiating Todd Thomander said.

Thomander added some local associations have been able to eliminate incidents of abuse towards younger officials all together.

“Cole Harbour Minor Hockey had zero incidents last year,” he said. “It’s really key to make sure everybody is on board.”

The program has had some early success in Saskatchewan.

A pilot in Saskatoon last season saw just two incidents of abuse in age groups where the bands were used most, down from 19 the previous season.

Suspensions and discipline against coaches or fans who are reported for abuse of officials with green arm bands are also double what they are against older referees.

“If it’s a safe a positive environment, [officials] feel supported,” Cey said. “Then there’s a better chance to retain those officials.”

Hockey NS adds the success of their program means more kids are staying in stripes.

“Recruiting officials alone can be difficult,” Thomander said. “You want to retain them and it’s extremely important we don’t lose [them].”

Blair hoped that success is mirrored in Saskatchewan as he works up the ranks.

“Most refs start at 12,” he said. “And you do get scared at times. But if you have the green band, the coaches know you’re young and will make mistakes and hopefully know not to yell as much.”

Hockey Saskatchewan says over 2,000 of their 3,500 registered officials fall under the green band initiative.