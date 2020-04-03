REGINA -- The province has released a new map that shows COVID-19 cases by zones.

Saskatchewan is divided into the far north, north, central, Saskatoon, Regina and south.

Source: Saskatchewan.ca/COVID19

The map shows the far north includes La Ronge and extends all the way to the province’s north border.

The north region includes Meadow Lake, North Battleford, Prince Albert and Melfort.

The central region includes Kindersley in the region west of Saskatoon, and Yorkton to the east of Saskatoon.

The south region includes Swift Current, Moose Jaw and Weyburn, extending all the way south to the border with the U.S.