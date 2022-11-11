Thousands gather at Brandt Centre for Remembrance Day service in Regina

Thousands once again gathered at the Brandt Centre for Regina’s largest Remembrance Day service after a years-long hiatus due to the pandemic.

(Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)

Henry Sobchyshyn, president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 001, called it “very gratifying” to see weeks worth of set up and preparations come to fruition.

“If we can take something away from here it would be an awareness of exactly what it takes to keep free like we are,” he said.

“We should appreciate what we’ve got."

Among those in attendance was a group of American Legionnaires and veterans paying their respects.

Jesse Sorenson, commander of the Sons of the American Legion, traveled from Plentywood, Montana for the indoor service.

“We’ve been doing this a number of years. It’s just an honour to be asked to come up here and participate in Remembrance Day with our ally Canada,” he said.

A number of dignitaries, family members of veterans and community leaders placed wreaths underneath the Cross of Sacrifice to honour the service of many individuals and organizations.

(Allison Bamford/CTV News)

Patty Braun laid the Silver Cross Mother wreath in honour of the families who have lost loved ones to war.

Her son Cpl. David Braun, 27, was killed while serving in Afghanistan in 2006, after joining the military four years earlier. He grew up in Raymore, Sask. and always had dreams of joining the military.

“He was a radio operator, so he made sure everything was working well. I thought that would keep him safe,” Patty said.

She said it is a comfort knowing that people are remembering not only World War veterans, but also younger veterans who have served and continue to serve.

“The Silver Cross Mother is vital,” Sobchyshyn said, adding he was oversees in Afghanistan at the same time David was there.

“I appreciate what (Patty) had probably gone through.”

One wreath was prepositioned at the base of the cross in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

World War II veteran Osborne Lakness said it was “super” to be able to lay the wreath of the Unknown Soldier.

Lakness, 99, served three years in the navy during World War II. He made seven trips overseas.

“It was great to serve your country,” he said.

However, he does not want to see another World War in his lifetime or anyone else’s.

“Stay away from these damn wars. We don’t need them,” he said. “If people could get along, it would be much better.”