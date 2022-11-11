Thousands gather at Brandt Centre for Remembrance Day service in Regina
Thousands once again gathered at the Brandt Centre for Regina’s largest Remembrance Day service after a years-long hiatus due to the pandemic.
(Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)
Henry Sobchyshyn, president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 001, called it “very gratifying” to see weeks worth of set up and preparations come to fruition.
“If we can take something away from here it would be an awareness of exactly what it takes to keep free like we are,” he said.
“We should appreciate what we’ve got."
Among those in attendance was a group of American Legionnaires and veterans paying their respects.
Jesse Sorenson, commander of the Sons of the American Legion, traveled from Plentywood, Montana for the indoor service.
“We’ve been doing this a number of years. It’s just an honour to be asked to come up here and participate in Remembrance Day with our ally Canada,” he said.
A number of dignitaries, family members of veterans and community leaders placed wreaths underneath the Cross of Sacrifice to honour the service of many individuals and organizations.
(Allison Bamford/CTV News)
Patty Braun laid the Silver Cross Mother wreath in honour of the families who have lost loved ones to war.
Her son Cpl. David Braun, 27, was killed while serving in Afghanistan in 2006, after joining the military four years earlier. He grew up in Raymore, Sask. and always had dreams of joining the military.
“He was a radio operator, so he made sure everything was working well. I thought that would keep him safe,” Patty said.
She said it is a comfort knowing that people are remembering not only World War veterans, but also younger veterans who have served and continue to serve.
“The Silver Cross Mother is vital,” Sobchyshyn said, adding he was oversees in Afghanistan at the same time David was there.
“I appreciate what (Patty) had probably gone through.”
One wreath was prepositioned at the base of the cross in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
World War II veteran Osborne Lakness said it was “super” to be able to lay the wreath of the Unknown Soldier.
Lakness, 99, served three years in the navy during World War II. He made seven trips overseas.
“It was great to serve your country,” he said.
However, he does not want to see another World War in his lifetime or anyone else’s.
“Stay away from these damn wars. We don’t need them,” he said. “If people could get along, it would be much better.”
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RSV treatment: What is palivizumab and are scientists close to creating a vaccine?
Children across the country are fighting a respiratory illness that has no vaccine — yet. CTVNews.ca brings you what we know about current, and potential future, treatments for RSV.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
WestJet passenger recalls 'begging and pleading' with flight crew for relief from sweltering cabin
Passengers who flew from Jamaica to Canada last week have been consoling each other in a WhatsApp group since the experience, which they say involved a plane so hot that several people fainted.
Canadians honour country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies
Canadians are paying respects to the country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country Friday.
Lockdown lifted after police make 2 arrests at Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. college
A 19-year-old man wearing a bulletproof vest and a minor girl were arrested Friday morning after a junior college south of Montreal went into lockdown, police say. Around 9:40 a.m., police said they received a call from the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu college (CEGEP) on Du Seminaire Boulevard for a man inside exhibiting 'suspicious' behaviour.
Gallagher, watermelon smashing comedian, dies at 76 in California
Gallagher, the long-haired, smash-'em-up comedian who left a trail of laughter, anger and shattered watermelons over a decadeslong career, has died at age 76.
Imports of kids' pain and fever meds are coming, but critics say supply is fragile
Emergency supplies of pain and fever medication are expected to arrive soon at hospitals overwhelmed by respiratory illnesses but observers say more can be done to guard against future drug shortages.
Lenarduzzi came close in '86: Who will end Canada's World Cup scoring drought in Qatar?
Thirty-six years later, Bob Lenarduzzi still laments the scoring chance he missed at the 1986 World Cup. Looking ahead to Qatar 2022, who will find Canada's first goal on the world's biggest stage?
Her travel documents were stolen in Turkey. She has been unable to return to Canada ever since
A Canadian resident has been stranded overseas for two months after her travel documents were stolen at a Turkish airport. She has been trying desperately to get help from the Canadian government to return home.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon retains title of 'Canada’s largest indoor Remembrance Day service'
Thousands showed up to SaskTel Centre for the return of in-person Remembrance Day services Friday morning.
-
'Now I'm living in a peaceful country': Saskatoon Veterans commemorate Remembrance Day
Dozens of people paid their respects on Remembrance Day at the Nutana Legion in Saskatoon, where the live stream of the Sasktel Centre service was broadcast.
-
'It takes a toll on you': Metis veteran using Indigenous practices to cope with PTSD
One Metis Veteran used his Indigenous culture to help him cope with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) from his time serving with the Canadian Armed Forces.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg digging out following snowfall
Shovels have been retrieved from garages, snow blowers are starting up and plows are back on city streets. The first blast of winter weather hit Winnipeg Thursday night, leading to snow-covered roads in the city and temporarily closing some Manitoba highways.
-
'We are all together': Ukrainian family reunites in Winnipeg
A mother and her baby son have touched down in Winnipeg, bringing their family together for the first time in months.
-
Remembrance Day ceremony in Winnipeg recognizes the service and sacrifices of veterans
Manitoba’s largest Remembrance Day service was held at Winnipeg's RBC Convention Centre on Friday to recognize veterans and their service to the country.
Calgary
-
Calgary woman charged with manslaughter in connection to body found in Mount Royal
A second suspect has been charged in connection with the summer death of Shawn McCormack.
-
Something borrowed, something blue: MacKenzie Porter wears same dress as Kelsea Ballerini to CMA Awards
Canadian country music star MacKenzie Porter made the news Wednesday at the Country Music Awards, but it wasn't about a song.
-
Calgarians pay their respects to Canada's fallen and veterans who serve
Military members, along with their families and members of the public, gathered at several locations in Calgary on Friday to honour the sacrifices of thousands of Canadians in global conflicts.
Edmonton
-
Beverly Memorial Cenotaph hosts 102nd Remembrance Day service
Alberta's oldest cenotaph hosted its 102nd Remembrance Day service on Friday.
-
-
'Down to the bone': Oilers' Kane still smiling after scary skate cut injury
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane smiled and said he's as "good as I can be" after a skate blade sliced open his wrist in Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Ontario man calls for change after spending nearly 24 hours waiting in ER
A 55-year-old man who spent nearly 24 hours waiting in an emergency room for a bed last month says Ontario’s health-care system is broken.
-
'I have to raise my voice:' Father seeking answers after non-verbal son with autism was Tasered by Peel Police
Majd Darwich moved his family from Syria to Canada in 2016, hoping to find a safe place for his son, who is autistic and non-verbal. But he is now contemplating leaving after his son was Tasered during an interaction with Peel Regional Police a week ago.
-
Ontario man, 60, dead after collision involving escaped herd of horses
A 60-year-old man is dead after his vehicle struck a horse, which was part of a large herd that escaped from a farm near Newmarket, Ont., Friday morning.
Ottawa
-
Canadian football fans stranded in Buffalo, N.Y. after bus impounded at Bills game
It was supposed to be a fun-filled excursion for a group of football fans to see a Buffalo Bills home game. Instead, it turned into a disaster-filled trip that saw their bus impounded in the U.S.
-
Stories from Ottawa's Remembrance Day ceremony
For many of the thousands gathered around the National War Memorial Friday, being there for the country's largest Remembrance Day ceremony was personal.
-
Ottawa Public Health reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 13 new COVID-19 deaths, but the health unit says eight of them happened earlier and are the result of a data review.
Vancouver
-
Lest we forget: Thousands gather for Vancouver Remembrance Day ceremony
Thousands gathered in downtown Vancouver Friday for the city's first public Remembrance Day ceremony in two years, paying their respects to the Canadian soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
-
WestJet passenger recalls 'begging and pleading' with flight crew for relief from sweltering cabin
Passengers who flew from Jamaica to Canada last week have been consoling each other in a WhatsApp group since the experience, which they say involved a plane so hot that several people fainted.
-
Ferry from downtown Vancouver to Nanaimo launching in 2023, company says
A new company has promised to deliver high-speed ferry service between downtown Vancouver and Nanaimo, with a planned launch in summer 2023.
Montreal
-
Lockdown lifted after police make 2 arrests at Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. college
A 19-year-old man wearing a bulletproof vest and a minor girl were arrested Friday morning after a junior college south of Montreal went into lockdown, police say. Around 9:40 a.m., police said they received a call from the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu college (CEGEP) on Du Seminaire Boulevard for a man inside exhibiting 'suspicious' behaviour.
-
IN PICTURES: Remembrance Day ceremony marked in Montreal
Montrealers gathered at Place du Canada Friday for the first in-person Remembrance Day ceremony in two years.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Rainfall warning for Montreal area as post-tropical storm set to sweep across Quebec
Environment Canada issued multiple special weather statements across most of Quebec Wednesday evening due to the post-tropical storm Nicole. Rainfall amounts will be significant for southern, central and eastern Quebec, with the strongest winds primarily affecting central and eastern areas.
Vancouver Island
-
Cyclist sent to hospital after 'dooring' incident involving Victoria police officer
Victoria police are investigating after one of their officers opened the door of his parked cruiser into a passing cyclist, knocking the rider to the ground and sending him to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
Men steal $4K in computer gear from store in Langford, B.C.: RCMP
Mounties are searching for four men who allegedly worked together to steal thousands of dollars in computer gear from an electronics store in Langford, B.C.
-
Police investigating after woman tries to push her way into Oak Bay home: police
Police are asking the public to help identify a woman who allegedly tried to push her way into the home of an 85-year-old man in Oak Bay, B.C.
Atlantic
-
Maritimers gather to mark Remembrance Day, honour veterans
Thousands of Maritimers gathered at ceremonies across the region Friday to mark Remembrance Day and honour the veterans who have fought for our country.
-
Canadians honour country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies
Canadians are paying respects to the country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country Friday.
-
Medal mystery: Moncton man finds First World War medal in empty lot
Stephen Kellar made the discovery of a lifetime on Saturday -- and then gave it away. He eventually found out it was the Silver Memorial Cross from the youngest New Brunswick soldier killed during active duty in the First World War.
Northern Ontario
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies held across the north
Here is a look at Remembrance Day activities around the north and how to watch the ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.
-
Ontario man, 60, dead after collision involving escaped herd of horses
A 60-year-old man is dead after his vehicle struck a horse, which was part of a large herd that escaped from a farm near Newmarket, Ont., Friday morning.
-
Snow, freezing rain warnings in effect for much of northeast
The run of warm weather this fall is coming to an end, with snow and freezing rain moving into northeastern Ontario this weekend.
Kitchener
-
Thousands mark Remembrance Day across Waterloo region and Guelph
Crowds gathered across Waterloo region and Guelph Friday to pay their respects to those who have fought and died for Canada.
-
Teen guilty of manslaughter in the death of police officer from Hagersville
A teen, accused of killing Sgt. Andrew Harnett during a traffic stop on New Year's Eve 2020, has been found guilty of manslaughter. Harnett, who grew up in Hagersville, Ont., was working as a police officer in Calgary at the time of his death.
-
Fire at Kitchener leaf dump under investigation
Bright orange flames tore through a huge pile of leaves at Meinzinger Park in Kitchener overnight.