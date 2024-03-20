REGINA
Regina

    • Three teens charged following robbery in Regina

    Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    Three teenagers have been charged following a robbery in Regina.

    Officers were called to the 3200 block of Montague Street for the report of a robbery in progress on Tuesday around 10 p.m., according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

    Police said a group of youths were outside a business and one of the youths, who was armed with a gun, robbed another youth.

    The suspects fled the scene and officers tracked them to a residence on the 3500 block of Allen Avenue. An airsoft gun was found and all of the teenagers were arrested.

    A 15-year-old is charged with armed robbery, a 17-year-old is charged with failure to comply with disposition, and another 17-year-old is charged with failure to comply with undertaking.

    The accused, who cannot be named because of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, appeared in Provincial Youth Court on Wednesday afternoon.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    • House of Hope to add 24 new beds for supportive housing

      The City of London is putting $2.7 million over the next two years towards the London Cares Homeless Response Services. The money will be used to add 24 new highly-supportive housing units at the House of Hope, established in the fall of 2023.

    • Stolen vehicle leads to charges for London pair

      Around 11:20 p.m. on March 18, police got a 911 call that a vehicle had been stolen from the area of King Street and Richmond Street. Several officers went to the scene and found the vehicle a short distance away near Maitland Street and Hill Street.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News