Three teens charged following robbery in Regina

Three teenagers have been charged following a robbery in Regina.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of Montague Street for the report of a robbery in progress on Tuesday around 10 p.m., according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Police said a group of youths were outside a business and one of the youths, who was armed with a gun, robbed another youth.

The suspects fled the scene and officers tracked them to a residence on the 3500 block of Allen Avenue. An airsoft gun was found and all of the teenagers were arrested.

A 15-year-old is charged with armed robbery, a 17-year-old is charged with failure to comply with disposition, and another 17-year-old is charged with failure to comply with undertaking.

The accused, who cannot be named because of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, appeared in Provincial Youth Court on Wednesday afternoon.