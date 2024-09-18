REGINA
Regina

    • Tornado warning for parts of southeast Sask. lifted: Environment Canada

    A possible tornado is shown near Kincaid, Sask. during a storm on July 4, 2020. (Courtesy: Meaghan Ryersee) A possible tornado is shown near Kincaid, Sask. during a storm on July 4, 2020. (Courtesy: Meaghan Ryersee)
    A tornado warning was in place for parts of southeast Saskatchewan on Wednesday evening.

    According to an update from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) around 4:53 p.m., meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm around the R.M. of Silverwood south of Whitewood.

    Around 5:47 p.m., the tornado warning was downgraded to a severe thunderstorm watch.

    However, around 6:13 p.m., a tornado warning was put in place for the R.M. of Willowdale, and the R.M. of Grayson. 

    The weather agency said storm spotters reported the storm has a funnel cloud that and advised people to take cover right away if threatening weather approaches.

    People were advised to go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, ECCC said.

    On Thursday, ECCC confirmed that a tornado touched down near Langbank. 

    A tornado warning is issued when thunderstorms are likely to produce tornadoes.

