

Brendan Ellis, CTV Regina





Environment Canada has issued tornado watches and warnings in southeast Saskatchewan.

The tornado watch has been removed for Estevan, Weyburn, Radville, Milestone, Moosomin, Grenfell, Kipling and Wawota. Carlyle, Oxbow, Carnduff, Bienfait and Stoughton remain under a tornado watch.

In the event of a tornado, it is recommended you go indoors to a room such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell, or interior closet with no windows. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers, or other free standing structures. As a last resort, lie down on the ground and protect your head from flying debris.