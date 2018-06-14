Tornado watches downgraded in southeast Saskatchewan
Tornado warning issued for parts of southeast Saskatchewan.
Brendan Ellis, CTV Regina
Published Thursday, June 14, 2018 10:51AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, June 14, 2018 5:19PM CST
Environment Canada has issued tornado watches and warnings in southeast Saskatchewan.
The tornado watch has been removed for Estevan, Weyburn, Radville, Milestone, Moosomin, Grenfell, Kipling and Wawota. Carlyle, Oxbow, Carnduff, Bienfait and Stoughton remain under a tornado watch.
In the event of a tornado, it is recommended you go indoors to a room such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell, or interior closet with no windows. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers, or other free standing structures. As a last resort, lie down on the ground and protect your head from flying debris.