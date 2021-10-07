Transitional housing for victims of domestic violence proposed for Regina’s Heritage neighbourhood
A Regina non-profit is hoping to turn a tiny-home concept into a big opportunity for those fleeing domestic violence.
MayBell Developments plans to build six duplexes with a shared green space in the parking lot beside Trinity Lutheran Church in Regina’s Heritage neighbourhood.
Lilium Village, located at 1909 Ottawa St., will serve as low-income, long-term transitional housing for people looking to escape abusive relationships.
Victoria Aspinall, MayBell Development’s board president, says residents will be paired with community allies and can take part in courses on finances, tenancy training and job skills.
“We want to be part of a long term solution by not just offering a place to stay, but offering a place where they can change their lives and not end up in a situation like that again,” Aspinall said.
The transition period will last anywhere from two to five years, according to Aspinall.
She says applications will be available for low-income single mothers and their children, and the non-profit will work with other organizations in the city to find tenants.
“They do need to be considered low-income, according to CRA standards, upon intake, but not for the entire length of their stay because we are aware that they will be setting goals to increase their income,” Aspinall said.
Rent will be 30 per cent of each household’s income. Once 30 per cent of that income reaches the median market value of rent, the families will be transitioned out of the village.
MayBell Developments is currently fundraising for the project. Aspinall says they hope to break ground next summer and open the village by the fall of 2022.
LIMITED SHELTER BEDS AVAILABLE
Saskatchewan has the highest rate of police-reported family violence among the provinces, according to Statistics Canada.
Data from a snapshot on April 18, 2018 shows nearly half of Saskatchewan shelters were full.
Seventy-eight per cent of all of the shelter beds in the province were in use, which is the third highest occupancy rate in the country.
“Over the course of a year, I know many, too many, women and children are turned away because of a lack of available spaces,” said Jo-Anne Dusel, executive director of the Provincial Association of Transition Houses and Services of Saskatchewan.
There are a number of reasons for Saskatchewan’s “consistently high” rates of domestic violence, according to Dusel.
She says the province’s small population spread out over a large geographical area means not everyone is within close proximity of services, adding certain traditional family values in rural areas and inter-generational impacts of colonization in Indigenous communities can lead to higher rates of family violence.
Financial barriers often lead to people staying in violent relationships, she said.
“I certainly have experienced, in my years as a shelter worker, women who came to the shelter, could not find affordable housing and did go back to an abusive situation,” she said.
“Having longer term support, follow-up, and a community around an individual who has left a violent situation is very crucial to their ongoing safe journey to rebuild their lives.”
Dusel says there is a need for more second-stage housing in Saskatchewan, which is not only safe and affordable, but also support-driven.
According to Dusel, people who have fled abusive relationships are more likely to find and retain jobs, begin and complete education, and avoid future violent situations if they have support from domestic violence specialists during their transition.
If you or someone you know needs help, resources and shelters can be found online at pathssk.org or sheltersafe.ca.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada faces wave of terminations as workplace vaccine mandates take effect: lawyer
Legal experts say Canada is facing a potential wave of terminations tied to mandatory workplace vaccine policies as a growing number of employers require workers to be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs.
No religious exemptions for Quebec health-care workers' mandatory vaccination
There will be no exemptions for religious reasons for health-care workers in Quebec mandated to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.
Pfizer to seek Canadian approval for its vaccine for kids as young as five in about a week
Pfizer Canada says it is preparing to ask Health Canada to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for kids as young as five by mid-October.
Liberals gain one more seat after judicial recount in Quebec
Federal Liberals say they've picked up another seat in Quebec after a judicial recount. The recount bumps up the total number of seats won by Justin Trudeau's Liberals to 160, although the winner in one of them -- Kevin Vuong in Toronto's Spadina-Fort York -- will be sitting as an Independent MP, meaning the party will have 159 Liberal MPs in the House of Commons.
Gov't report details Trump's efforts to reverse election results
A report by the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee's Democratic majority details Donald Trump's extraordinary effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election that he lost, with the Justice Department brought to the brink of chaos and top officials there and at the White House threatening to resign.
Trick-or-treaters should head out cautiously this year, experts say
With Halloween right around the corner, experts say trick-or-treating this year may be safe depending on where you live, but ghouls and goblins going door-to-door should do so cautiously.
Feds make vaccines mandatory for public servants, domestic travellers
'Core' federal public servants will have to attest to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29 or face being put on leave without pay by Nov. 15. And, anyone who wants to board a plane or train in Canada will have to prove they're vaccinated by Oct. 30 with 'limited exemptions,' the federal government has announced.
Closure of U.S. land border may hamper Canadians' winter travel plans once again, experts say
With the United States' land border still closed to non-essential travel, experts say some Canadian snowbirds may be staying home for a second consecutive winter.
Independent group claims it solved the mystery behind the identity of the Zodiac Killer
Law enforcement agencies said they are still investigating the Zodiac Killer case as an independent group of cold-case investigators came forward Wednesday to claim they had solved the mystery of who was behind the decades-old serial murders.
Saskatoon
-
'Our ancestral lands are at stake': Wildfires burning close to Sask. First Nations
Elder Ernest Flett says the smoke from nearby wildfires is so thick in his home community of Shoal Lake Cree Nation that he couldn’t see the houses surrounding his own.
-
Liquor store employees concerned by 'hasty' proof-of-vaccination requirement
Saskatchewan liquor store employees are asking the provincial government to reconsider its choice to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from patrons of standalone stores.
-
COVID-19 outbreak claims six lives at Sask. long term care home
A recent COVID-19 outbreak at a Saskatchewan care home grew to 41 cases and claimed six lives.
Winnipeg
-
New vaccine rules for travellers in Canada
As of Oct. 30, you will need more than just a mask if you want to travel in Canada.
-
Trick-or-treaters should head out cautiously this year, experts say
With Halloween right around the corner, experts say trick-or-treating this year may be safe depending on where you live, but ghouls and goblins going door-to-door should do so cautiously.
-
Three suspects assaulted woman for 'period of time': Manitoba RCMP
The Manitoba RCMP says a 29-year-old woman was assaulted for a “period of time” by a group of three women.
Calgary
-
Calgarians experience sticker shock at the pumps as oil and gas prices hit multi-year highs
A hefty 12 cent increase in gas prices is creating sticker shock for Calgarians as oil prices reach a seven-year high.
-
Man in his 20s, with no pre-existing conditions, dies from COVID-19
The province reported 26 more Albertans have died from COVID-19, including a man in his 20s living in the Calgary zone.
-
Calgary Catholic Schools vote in vaccine mandate for all staff
Calgary Catholic Schools will require proof of vaccination from staff starting immediately.
Edmonton
-
Sister of pregnant Alberta woman who died of COVID-19 urges others to get vaccinated
Jennifer Rosebluff-Thomas died of COVID-19 last month. She was about 29 weeks pregnant with her ninth child. She was also unvaccinated and contracted the more dangerous Delta variant.
-
Alberta reports 1,263 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths
Alberta reported 1,263 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths on Wednesday.
-
'Not looking for a roommate here': Mayoral candidates asked if they can get along
A group of mayoral hopefuls was asked how well they’ll be able to work with other councillors at an election forum Wednesday night - and one candidate made it clear his top priority is not to make friends.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 587 new COVID-19 cases ahead of releasing new Thanksgiving guidelines
Ontario is reporting 587 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as the province releases guidelines on how residents can celebrate Thanksgiving this holiday weekend.
-
Ontario's top doctor to release guidance for Thanksgiving and Halloween
Ontario's chief medical officer of health is set to release his advice today for safely celebrating Thanksgiving and Halloween.
-
LIFE UNMASKED
LIFE UNMASKED | 'Hunger is not seasonal': How COVID-19 has changed the face of food insecurity in Canada
In this episode of Life Unmasked, the team speaks with the Daily Bread Food Bank about how the pandemic affected their operations as well as a food bank client about her experience with COVID-19 and how the volunteers came to her rescue.
Ottawa
-
Fire destroys 12 townhouse units at housing development in Ottawa's west end
Damage is estimated at $6 million after the Wednesday evening fire in a townhouse complex under construction at the Connections in Kanata development by Mattamy Homes, near Canadian Tire Centre.
-
32 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday
Across Ontario, there are 587 new cases of novel coronavirus.
-
Winning Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $5.8 million sold in Ottawa
OLG says there are two winning tickets for Wednesday's $11.580 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot.
Vancouver
-
Dozens of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients transferred out of Northern B.C. for care: health minister
A growing number of COVID-19 patients from Northern B.C. are being flown south for care, the province's health minister says.
-
Lifesaving cystic fibrosis drug will soon be covered in B.C., health ministry says
The BC Ministry of Health says British Columbians living with cystic fibrosis will benefit from a new national health improvement network and are now eligible to receive provincial coverage of a new medication.
-
Vancouver police officer found guilty in sexual assault case involving colleague
A Vancouver police officer was found guilty of the sexual assault of a female colleague in a Whistler hotel room in July 2019.
Montreal
-
No religious exemptions for Quebec health-care workers' mandatory vaccination
There will be no exemptions for religious reasons for health-care workers in Quebec mandated to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Habs goaltender Carey Price voluntarily enters player assistance program
Price, who underwent knee surgery on July 23, had his rehabilitation derailed by illness this week.
-
Quebec reports 624 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths
Quebec COVID-19 cases rose by 624 on Thursday, with five deaths and three more hospitalizations.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Randy Bachman’s first guitar was stolen 45 years ago in Toronto. He just found it in Tokyo
Randy Bachman's first guitar was stolen from a Holiday Inn in Toronto in 1976. Forty-five years later, he found it in Tokyo.
-
Vancouver Island adds 1 new COVID-19-related death, 76 cases
The new cases were among 752 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.
-
Gas prices on Vancouver Island expected to climb heading into Thanksgiving
The price at the pump on Wednesday was sitting at 154.9 a litre in the Capital Region. Prices are expected to rise overnight.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Health to require proof of vaccine for hospital visitors
Visitors to Nova Scotia hospitals and other health care facilities will have to show proof of vaccination next week.
-
Third vaccine dose strategy differs throughout the Maritimes
COVID-19 vaccine boosters are being administered around the Maritimes, but eligibility for a third dose depends on where you live.
-
Nova Scotia doctor acquitted of sexual assault charge
A Cumberland County, N.S. doctor has been acquitted of a charge of sexual assault.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins police find unconscious people and $48K worth of illicit drugs in a car at local mall
On Tuesday morning, Timmins police say they got a call from a concerned citizen at the Porcupine Mall about an unconscious man and woman in a parked car with the engine running.
-
Police in Moose factory search for first-degree murder suspect
An arrest warrant has been issued in connection with the murder of a man from Moose Factory First Nation, Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 587 new COVID-19 cases ahead of releasing new Thanksgiving guidelines
Ontario is reporting 587 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as the province releases guidelines on how residents can celebrate Thanksgiving this holiday weekend.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 587 new COVID-19 cases ahead of releasing new Thanksgiving guidelines
Ontario is reporting 587 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as the province releases guidelines on how residents can celebrate Thanksgiving this holiday weekend.
-
Cyclist sent to hospital after collision with Brantford police vehicle
A male cyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision into an unmarked Brantford Police Service vehicle on Wednesday.
-
Fog advisory in effect for Waterloo Region
Environment Canada placed Waterloo Region under a fog advisory just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday.