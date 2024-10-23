'Turn yourself in': Regina police send message to man wanted for 2023 downtown shooting death

Regina police says a reward of up to $50,000 is available for information that leads to the arrest of Daniel “Juma” Drie Atem, who officers say is responsible for a murder that occurred downtown in the summer of 2023.

Police say Atem was involved in the shooting death of 32-year-old Roman Miller who died outside a downtown business on the 2100 block of Broad Street during the early morning hours of July 29, 2023.

A second suspect turned himself into police in B.C. in February 2024, but police say they have exhausted most all their search efforts for Atem, who remains at large.

According to Regina Police Service (RPS) Deputy Chief Trent Stevely, the investigation was been submitted to the BOLO program for their review and consideration and promptly accepted.

The BOLO program is an award-winning breakthrough initiative that leverages social media, technology and innovative engagement to encourage the public to be on the lookout for Canada’s most wanted suspects, according to its website.

“This is the first time an RPS subject wanted Canada wide has been selected for the top 25,” Stevely said during a news conference on Thursday. “We’re not looking for witnesses or people to testify, this case is ready to go to trial, we are asking and seeking the location of Daniel so he can be apprehended and face justice.”

Stevely also warned that associates and friends of Atem could face charges for being an accessory after the fact if assisting him in evading an arrest.

“There’s always an opportunity to call police or Crime Stoppers, there is money for you if you assist in finding his location and arrest,” Stevely said.

In a message directed at Atem, Stevely said that “sooner or later you will be apprehended, so do the right thing and call a lawyer and turn yourself in.”

Speaking on behalf of Miller’s family, Tamara Cherry read a statement from the family addressing how their lives have been forever changed.

Miller’s father Delroy spoke following the statement and said they appreciate the efforts that have been put forward in the case.

“Between my family and myself, I just want to say thank you and we appreciate you and this is not going to go unnoticed, we thank you,” he said.

Atem was described by Regina police as about six feet tall and 140 pounds with a dark complexion and thin build. He has black hair and brown eyes.