Two arrested after afternoon SWAT call
Police respond to a call on Nicurity Drive on Jan. 12, 2018 (Dale Hunter / CTV Regina)
CTV Regina
Published Friday, January 12, 2018 5:09PM CST
Last Updated Friday, January 12, 2018 5:16PM CST
Two people were taken into custody after a SWAT call in the Lakeridge area on Friday.
Police say officers were called to a home on Nicurity Drive earlier in the afternoon. By 4:30 p.m., police were able to take two people safely into custody.
Police officers remained at the scene to clear the house. The area should be cleared shortly.