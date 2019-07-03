The RCMP in Saskatchewan and Alberta have arrested two men and rescued two children following a joint investigation between the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (Sask ICE) and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ALERT ICE).

On June 24, Sask ICE obtained information of two men accessing cloud-based child pornography, sharing child pornography and discussing the sexual assault of children via social media. Sask ICE shared the information with ALERT ICE.

On June 26, Sask ICE and ALERT ICE conducted searches in Rocanville, Sask. and Red Deer, Alta. A number of electronics were seized and two men were arrested. The two children involved are now safe and children’s services in both provinces are involved.

In Rocanville, a 35-year-old man is charged with three counts of sexual interference, agreement to commit a sexual offence against a child, making, possessing, accessing and distributing child pornography. He is in custody at the Regina Police Service headquarters, and will appear in Regina Provincial Court on July 4.

In Red Deer, a 40-year-old man is charged with incest, making arrangements to commit a sexual offence against a child, sexual assault, interference and exploitation, as well as making, possessing, accessing and distributing child pornography. He is in custody and will appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on July 17.

According to RCMP, a publication ban is anticipated and the names of the accused will not be released.