

CTV Regina





Two men are facing charges after one of them was spotted with a gun at the Casino Regina on Thursday morning.

It happened just after 4 a.m. and police located the suspect near Rose St. and Saskatchewan Dr.

A taser was used and the man received medical attention before being taken into custody.

Twenty-two year old Mahdi Abdullah Mahdi is charged with pointing a firearm, and attempt murder, among other charges.

Thirty year old Abdifatah Abdullah Hassan is also facing charges including possession of a loaded firearm.