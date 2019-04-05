Two men arrested following downtown weapon incident
CTV Regina
Published Friday, April 5, 2019 6:24PM CST
Two men are facing charges after one of them was spotted with a gun at the Casino Regina on Thursday morning.
It happened just after 4 a.m. and police located the suspect near Rose St. and Saskatchewan Dr.
A taser was used and the man received medical attention before being taken into custody.
Twenty-two year old Mahdi Abdullah Mahdi is charged with pointing a firearm, and attempt murder, among other charges.
Thirty year old Abdifatah Abdullah Hassan is also facing charges including possession of a loaded firearm.