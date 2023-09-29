Two people critically injured, 2 charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Moose Jaw

Two people were critically injured after a stabbing incident involving a machete in Moose Jaw, police said.

Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) were called to 23 High Street East around 6:10 Thursday evening where they found two victims, one who appeared to have been struck in the head and another with multiple stab wounds, a police news release said.

EMS transported the two victims to hospital with injuries described by MJPS as critical.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls about the incident.

Two 20-year-old men were located and arrested after being confronted by multiple police officers.

According to MJPS, one of the suspects had outstanding warrants for robbery, assault and failing to appear.

Both accused, Dillon Cage Peeace and Kyle Evan Peeace have been charged with attempted murder, according to MJPS.

Moose Jaw police said more information will be released once it becomes available.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.