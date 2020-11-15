REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government has announced two more people have died after they tested positive for COVID-19 and 181 new cases.

The two people lived in the north central zone. One person was in their 20s and the other person was 80 years or older, the province said in a news release on Sunday.

This brings the total number of deaths in the province to 31.

Premier Scott Moe said on Twitter the province is considering additional measures to help stop the spread of the virus.

In consultation with public health officials, further measures are being considered. We must all step up our efforts to keep one another safe.



Thanks Saskatchewan. — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) November 15, 2020

Of the 181 new cases of COVID-19, 64 are in the Saskatoon area and 28 are in the Regina area.

There are nine new cases in the far north west, seven in the far north east, 16 in the north west, nine in the north central, six in the north east, two in the central west, one in the central east, one in the south west, one in the south central and 18 in the south east.

Ten new cases have pending residence information, the province said.

The province reported 63 new recoveries on Sunday.

There are 62 people in hospital, with 46 receiving inpatient care and 16 people in intensive care.

Of the people in inpatient care, one is in the far north west, one in the far north east, three in the north west, four in north central, three in the north east, 25 in Saskatoon, two in Regina, two in the south west, one in south central and four in the south east.

Of the people in intensive care, one is in the north west, three in north central, seven in Saskatoon, two in central east and three in Regina.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 5,001 reported cases and 3,163 recoveries. Active cases sit at 1,807.

REGIONALLY

187 active cases are from the far north area (97 far northwest, 31 far north central, 59 far northeast)

465 active cases are from the north area (161 northwest, 214 north central, 90 northeast)

549 active cases are from the Saskatoon area

344 active cases are from the Regina area

93 active cases are from the central area (15 central west, 78 central east)

146 active cases are from the south area (23 southwest, 49 south central, 74 southeast)

As of Nov. 13, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 195,892 people tested per million population. The national rate was 273,835 people tested per million population.

On Saturday, 2,967 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.