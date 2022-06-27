U of R receives $20 million to fund mental health projects

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) provided $20 million to the University of Regina to fund five projects in support of mental health, the largest one-time funding contribution in the University of Regina’s history.

“Canada’s frontline and essential workers have sacrificed so much to keep us healthy and safe throughout the pandemic, and they deserve our support,” said the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, and Associate Minister of Health in a news release.

The funding will go towards:

Expansion and evaluation of the Before Operational Stress Program

Canadian Institutes for Pandemic Health Education and Response

Prevention resources and supports for public safety personnel and their families

Advancing peer support programming to address PTSD and trauma among Canadian public safety personnel and veterans

Training and Development Program for public safety personnel

The University of Regina, along with several partners in Canada, will lead the projects.

“Public safety and frontline personnel provide vital, life-saving services to Canadians across the country, and we are pleased to support them, and their families, through our research and programs addressing their mental health and well-being,” said University of Regina President Dr. Jeff Keshen in a news release.

“Providing at-risk family members with mental health resources and supports is critical for addressing their needs and also supports the mental well-being of the associated public safety personnel,” said Dr. Nathalie Reid of the Trauma Research Centre (CRTC) at the University of Regina, who also co-leads one of the projects.