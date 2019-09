CTV News Regina





Uber drivers can now pick up passengers at the Regina International Airport.

The airport tweeted that Uber is now available to travellers for pick up and drop off on Monday morning.

In addition to taxi service, Uber is now available for pickup and drop off at #FlyYQR #YQRitsyourairport — Regina Airport (@FlyYQR) September 9, 2019

Uber launched in Regina in May. Up until Monday, it offered rides to the airport, but not from it.