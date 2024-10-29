REGINA
Regina

    • Voter turnout approaches 53 per cent: Elections Saskatchewan

    Elections Saskatchewan says just under 53 per cent of those eligible to cast a ballot in the 2024 provincial election did so, when it comes to advance polls, election day and personal care facility and homebound ballots.

    Following the first preliminary count 439,771 votes have been collected with a total of 810,816 registered voters.

    In all there are 829,884 people who were eligible to vote, Elections Saskatchewan says.

    A second preliminary count will be done on Wednesday and will include vote by mail ballots.

    According to Elections Saskatchewan 32,476 mail ballots were issued with a pending count of 20,417.

    A final count will be completed on Nov. 9.

    As of Tuesday morning, the Sask. Party had received a total of 232,760 votes and the NDP 173,285, according to Elections Saskatchewan.

    The Saskatchewan United Party was a distant third with 17,658 total votes.

    In 2020 voter turnout was 52.86 per cent, with 444,997 ballots counted.

    Four years ago, there was 841,807 eligible voters 827,366 of those registered to vote.

    Read more voting statistics here

