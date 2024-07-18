Warmer weather and reduced rainfall speeds up crop growth in Sask.

Warmer weather and reduced rainfall has sped up crop growth for many producers in Saskatchewan, according to the province’s latest crop report.

From July 9 to July 15, more crops moved closer to their normal stages of development.

For this time of year, 90 per cent of fall cereals and 68 per cent of spring cereals are at normal stages, while 27 per cent are falling behind.

Sixty-six per cent of oilseeds are at normal stages of development and 30 per cent are falling behind. For pulse crops, 78 per cent are at normal stages and 18 per cent are falling behind. Seventy-seven per cent of perennial forages and 76 per cent of annual forages are at normal stages.

While the heat has helped speed up crop growth in parts of the province, many regions are hoping for moisture over the next week to help support further crop development, reduce crop stress and maintain topsoil moisture conditions.

Cropland topsoil moisture is currently rated as four per cent surplus, 77 per cent adequate, 17 per cent short, and two per cent very short.

Hayland topsoil moisture is at three per cent surplus, 76 per cent adequate, 18 per cent short, and three per cent very short.

Pasture topsoil moisture is at three per cent surplus, 71 per cent adequate, 22 per cent short, and four per cent very short.

Minor to moderate crop damage has been reported in the southwest portion of the province due to lack of moisture. Other crop damage was due to gophers, grasshoppers, hail, heat, and wind.

Producers will finish fungicide spraying, haying operations, and getting equipment ready for harvest over the upcoming weeks.