Wascana Lake death 'appears accidental': Regina police

After several days of investigation, the June 3rd death of a 46-year-old man at Wascana Lake now "appears accidental.”

The update comes two days after the Regina Police Service's (RPS) intial announcement that a man had been found dead in Wascana Lake.

Members of the RPS as well as the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) were dispatched to the north side of the lake around 11:30 p.m. Friday, June 3rd.

According to the news release, first responders found an unresponsive man floating on the water.

The man was brought to shore, and after several attempts to revive him, he was pronounced dead by first responders.