'What we're all about': New 'Read Indigenous' space unveiled at Yorkton Public Library

A new dedicated space for Indigenous materials and resources is accessible at the Yorkton Public Library.

The space, called “Read Indigenous,” was made possible through a $7,500 donation to the library by Yorkton Tribal Council. It includes new technology, resources, a computer, along with furniture and 215 books — all recommended reads tied to reconciliation.

Amber Harvey, the branch manager of Yorkton Public Library, said the space is not finished — and they don’t plan to. It will instead be a continuous working space, ready to add new material as they see fit.

“(We plan to) listen to teachers and students -- what is needed? Listen to the elders of what information or what tools will help make those connections that we're trying to do, with the spirit of reconciliation,” Harvey said.

Cory Cadotte was a driver for the program with Yorkton Tribal Council, as its Indigenous Cultural Liaison.

“It showcases not only famous authors and famous people, it showcases our grassroots people and where we came from — what we’re all about,” he said.

The computer will also be accessible for the public, pointing them to all of the resources the Tribal Council offers, and the ability to learn and practice Indigenous languages.