REGINA -- The Western Hockey League (WHL) says it is taking “all necessary precautions” advised by authorities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

In an attempt to minimize contact, the league has directed all clubs to eliminate handshakes, sharing of water bottles and towels and all direct contact with fans.This includes, handshakes, high fives and signing autographs.

“Medical and training staffs of all 22 WHL member Clubs have been provided with information from their regional health authorities advising on the transmission of COVID-19 and common symptoms associated with the virus. In the event players or personnel begin exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19, they are to contact Club medical staff immediately,” the league said in a press release.

Media opporunities are permitted to continue, outside the clubs dressing rooms.