Why is gas nearly 10 cents more in Regina than Saskatoon?

With the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Regina currently $1.63.9 per litre, people in Saskatoon are seeing the average price there be nearly 10 cents cheaper.

In Saskatoon, the most commonly found price on Tuesday is $1.55.9.

According to head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy Patrick De Haan, one of the major factors is the size difference between the two cities.

“Just more stations in Saskatoon, he told CTV Morning Live Saskatchewan’s Darrell Romuld.

“So more pricing competition and lower prices generally,” he added.

De Haan said it is common to see the same scenario play out in other areas as well.

He also said that freight price difference between Regina and Saskatoon is likely very insignificant because of the distance between the two cities.

“Bigger communities, more gas bars, lower prices,” he said.

-- With files from Darrell Romuld.