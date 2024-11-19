Winter storm creates dangerous driving conditions around Saskatchewan

Note: Updates are being added throughout this article.

All highways out of Regina and Saskatoon are reporting various winter conditions Tuesday, as a winter storm makes its way through eastern and central parts of Saskatchewan.

Winter storm and snowfall warnings remained in effect Tuesday across the province as a low-pressure system moving through is expected to bring an additional five to 15 centimetres of snow in both the Regina and Saskatoon areas on Tuesday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

Another two to five centimetres is expected Tuesday night for many regions, as ECCC says the system will start to weaken.

Highways out of Regina were reporting covered conditions with drifting snow, slush, and ice around 7 a.m. Tuesday. Travel was also not recommended on several highways, including the Trans-Canada between Balgonie and Qu'Appelle and the Regina bypass.

A look at the Highway 10 overpass near Balgonie, Sask. on Nov. 19, 2024. (Highway Hotline) Roads out of Saskatoon and the surronding area were reporting similar conditions.

Visibility was being reported as poor, reduced, or good depending on location.

A complete and updated road report can bee seen here on the Highway Hotline.

City roads are also slick where crews have not been able to sand yet.

In Regina, the city said snow routes would be activated at 6 a.m. on Wednesday. Meaning a 24 hour parking ban will be in place on snow route marked streets until 6 a.m. Thursday. A news release from the city said crews were deployed Monday night to do ice control and ensure traffic flowed as effectively as possible with a focus at "high-risk intersections."

"Currently, winter crews are providing a full storm response with graders, sanders and sidewalk machines. Based on the snowfall forecast for the city, a systematic plow of all major roads will commence before Wednesday morning," the city said in a release on Tuesday morning.

The City of Regina provided an update on Tuesday on winter maintenance activities and priority road plowing.

Crews in Saskatoon were already out clearing priority streets Tuesday morning, a news release said.

Conditions are expected to improve across the province throughout Tuesday night and Wednesday. Colder below seasonal temperatures are then expected to settle in for much of the province with more snow expected for the Regina and Saskatoon areas on the weekend, according to ECCC's Tuesday morning forecast.

Current watches and warnings can be read here.

Saskatchewan RCMP said it had been made aware of 14 collisions around the province between midnight and 8 a.m. In a news release RCMP said no injuries were reported as a result of the collisions. A second release from RCMP later in the day Tuesday said they were aware of 44 collisons between 7 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., again with no reported injuries.