Winter storm watch issued for eastern Saskatchewan

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a winter storm watch covering a large swath of eastern Saskatchewan.

Issued late Sunday afternoon, the weather service warned that upwards of 90 rural municipalities and communities along Saskatchewan’s eastern border could receive wind gusts of up to 80 km/h and snowfall accumulations ranging from 15 to 30 centimetres.

The winter conditions come as a result of a strong low-pressure system approaching the province from the south, poised to affect western Manitoba and eastern Saskatchewan.

The storm is expected to begin Monday evening and continue through Tuesday and Wednesday.

Precipitation is expected to begin as rain or freezing rain in many areas before transitioning to snow as colder air approaches. Strong northwest winds are expected as a result of the system.

Warnings are expected to be issued as the storm front approaches – with an arctic airmass causing daytime highs to drop to the -5 to -10 C range.

Up to date weather warnings and alerts can be accessed here.