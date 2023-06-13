With limited parking, Regina cancer patients walk blocks after 'exhausting' treatments

A cancer patient says requiring people undergoing chemotherapy in Regina to walk blocks to their vehicles is unnecessary and dangerous.

“You really kinda have enough on your mind, not to have to worry about parking,” said Shaun Nemeth, a cancer patient and advocate in Regina.

Nemeth said that the parking situation at the Allan Blair Cancer Centre in Pasqua Hospital poses challenges for patients seeking medical care.

Nemeth said that most times the lot is full and patients have to park blocks away, across Dewdney Avenue..

“It has happened to me where I’ve had to park three four blocks away … it’s a lot,” he told CTV News.

“I’m already worn out from radiation treatments so last time I did I had to do 35 and its exhausting … it really gets to you and it weighs on your mind.”

Nemeth added that Saskatchewan's weather does not help, with extreme heat or cold taking an extra toll on those who just received radiation or chemotherapy, both which deplete the body.

“This is my second time for going around with cancer, since October I’ve been diagnosed twice now, so now it’s ongoing so I care and I feel like if I can help somebody, help other people with this.”

He has joined forces with Denise Dmitruk, a health care worker in Saskatoon, launching a petition to ask the government and the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) to look into this problem and help with a solution.

“That we get at a thousand signatures and then we start approaching because the power of the people is quite significant as opposed to me as a health care professional writing to the SHA and the government,” Dmitruk explained.

The petition currently has 443 signatures.

In a statement provided to CTV News, the SHA explained that unfortunately the space at Pasqua is limited.

However, the organization said it’s willing to “explore possibilities to address these concerns with the Allan Blair Cancer Clinic.”

Nemeth said the clinic told him they are separate from the hospital so he wants to see something happen for those who are already dealing with a life-changing illness.

“Either make some spots for the Allan Blair Cancer Centre or let’s find a parking lot that we can use on the premises for cancer patients.”

Dmitruk said this is a battle she is happy to fight if it helps patients take some stress off their plates.

“Some of these people, as sad as it is, and the advancements in medicine and everything … this is the last kick at the can,” she said.

“Now you’re not going to give them parking or charge them to park and they're fighting for their life.”