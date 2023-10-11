Woman faces 53 counts of fraud after allegedly misrepresenting illness in Moose Jaw

Moose Jaw police are raising awareness after a woman allegedly misrepresented a terminal illness, defrauding businesses and residents of thousands of dollars.

The alleged scam took place from December 2021 to January 2022, according to the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS).

The scam was said to include organized fundraisers and other financial assistance, totalling $16,000.

“Those individuals who assisted in organizing the fundraisers were not complicit in these offences,” police said in a news release.

As a result of the investigation, the 28-year-old accused faces 53 counts of fraud under $5,000.

MJPS is in the process of contacting the victims of the alleged scam.

The accused is set to make her first appearance in provincial court in Moose Jaw on Dec. 11, 2023.