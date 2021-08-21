REGINA -- A woman was seriously injured after being stabbed late on Friday night, according to Regina police.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) said a woman was walking in the area of the 200 block of Albert Street North just before midnight, when she was attacked with a knife.

EMS arrived on scene and transported the woman to hospital. Police described her injuries as serious.

The investigation is ongoing. RPS said no suspects had been identified at the time of the news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 305-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).