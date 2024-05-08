REGINA
Regina

    • Sunshine returns with warm temperatures after rain to start week

    After a rainy start to the week in Regina sunshine is now in the forecast for the remainder of the week.

    Along with the sun will also come warm temperatures, with Wednesday morning’s Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) forecast calling for daytime highs in the Queen City to reach the mid 20s later in the week.

    According to ECCC, daytime highs for Regina on Saturday and Sunday could be 26 C and 24 C.

    Rainfall totals from this week were highest in the southwest with Maple Creek recording 78 millimetres (mm) as of 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to ECCC. Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park saw 70 mm.

    Regina saw 25 mm and Moose Jaw 33 mm.

