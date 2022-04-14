Yorkton passes $1 million in snow clearing budget as spring storm strikes city

Yorkton, Sask. -

A springtime snowstorm hit Yorkton Wednesday, adding to its ever-climbing financials in its snow clearing budget.

According to Yorkton Mayor Mitch Hippsley, the city is “just shy” of $1.1 million in its budget, which typically is allocated $700,000 per year. Throughout the winter, the Parkland has been pummelled with heavy snowfall totals, leading to strains on its city workers.

The snowfall coming from the Colorado Low — which has taken its toll on areas in the northern US and Manitoba — began around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Since then, it hasn’t let up.

It made for a tough early morning commute Thursday, with vehicles stuck in snowdrifts right in the middle of main thoroughfare roads. Hippsley gave the public a few tips.

“Be patient and leave ten minutes early. Put a shovel in your car, you’re going to have to help someone down the street. I saw cars stuck on Broadway, on York Road, at the roundabouts. It’s where we live. This is part of our culture. This is part of our home,” he told CTV News Thursday morning.

The City of Yorkton itself also provided a statement to CTV News, outlining its work to clear Yorkton.

“A city-wide clearing operation is currently in progress,” it reads. “A Snow Route Parking Ban will be in effect starting tonight, Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 11 p.m. till 7 a.m.”

“Residents are encouraged to check streets for snow route signs, or if unsure, use our snow route parking ban map, located on our website … We are urging residents to make arrangements to move their vehicles onto side streets.”

The City of Yorkton added its crews will be clearing snow overnight and into the Easter weekend.

“Residents who do not need to drive anywhere are encouraged to stay home until the main streets have been cleared,” the statement continued.

A time-lapsed look from our @CTVYorkton offices this afternoon



The snow started here at about 11:30, and it hasn’t stopped



This was between around 2 to 4 this afternoon



Keep in mind, the pavement was dry this morning#SkStorm pic.twitter.com/EYKgo9eRFn — Brady Lang (@BradyLangCTV) April 13, 2022

Luckily, the snow that fell wasn’t the expected wet, heavy accumulation thanks to cooler temperatures. It will likely make for an easier cleanup, and less worry around wide-spread power outages and loss of services for those in and around the Parkland. Although it may look like Yorkton was hit hard with snowfall, the wind is also playing a factor, according to CTV News Meteorologist, Bradlyn Oakes.

“The wind makes it really difficult to measure accumulation. The number versus what it seems like can often vary, because the wind is picking it up and leading to very high snow drifts. Now, as of 11 this morning, it looks like Yorkton got about 10 cm of snow, but obviously some areas are going to feel like they had much more than that,” Oakes explained.

The storm is expected to continue until it moves fully into Manitoba around Friday afternoon.

Another five to 10 cm of snow is expected with the system in Yorkton and surrounding areas.