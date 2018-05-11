

Stefanie Davis, CTV Yorkton





On May 8, the Yorkton Municipal General Investigation Section and Yorkton Municipal RCMP, conducted a search on James Avenue in Yorkton.

Police said they located and seized two high powered rifles, one which was stolen and one which had a sawed off barrel and stock, and a .22 calibre semi-automatic rifle.

RCMP also seized an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine, marijuana, and prescription pills.

As a result, 41-year-old David Tovee and 40-year-old Christy McLean, both of Yorkton, have been taken into custody, with multiple possession charges.

Both have made an appearance in Yorkton Provincial Court.

RCMP said this investigation is a direct result of the community’s involvement, after they received many calls about information regarding the above.

Also on May 8, Yorkton Municipal RCMP and Yorkton General Investigations Section were called to a business in the 200 block of Hamilton Road in Yorkton, in response to an altercation.

Once they arrived, they located the male suspect, who was then arrested without issue. The injured male fled the scene.

After further investigation, a search warrant was obtained and executed at a Yorkton hotel. Police say they found guns, ammunition, weapons, drug paraphernalia and several drugs.

As a result, 23-year-old Jason Ford of Telka, B.C. was arrested and has been charged with several counts, including assault with a weapon.

Also arrested was 18-year-old Emma Loverin of Smithers, B.C, who has been charged with several counts inclusing possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

A 17-year-old Yorkton female, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

The adults were remanded in custody and have made an appearance in Yorkton Provincial Court. The youth was released on an undertaking.