The YWCA is counting down to its annual Coldest Night of the Year event.

The event takes place in more than 100 communities across the country.

In Regina, participants can take part in a two, five or 10 kilometre walk through the city’s downtown and Heritage neighbourhoods.

The goal of the walk is to raise awareness about family homelessness and support homelessness and poverty programs. The YWCA said it is especially concerned about women and children not having a safe place in the cold weather.

“We don’t necessarily have space in our shelters on a week like this week,” said Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen, CEO of YWCA Regina. “I think homelessness here looks like women staying in unsafe situations.”

The walk will take place on Feb. 24.