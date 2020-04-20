REGINA -- The Regina YWCA wants to remind residents that its women and children shelters remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Isabel Johnson Domestic Violence Shelter, My Aunt’s Place Shelter for women and families, Kikinaw Residence and four children's shelters are operated by the YWCA in Regina.

The organization is working to build private suites, which will provide opportunity for physical distancing.

The YWCA has temporarily closed its main location as a measure to protect against COVID-19.

To access shelters and services, call the YWCA at 306-525-2141 24-hour a day.