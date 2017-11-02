

Charges, including attempted murder, have been laid in connection with four shootings in Regina’s south end nearly two years ago.

The male suspect, who is from Regina, was a youth at the time of the incidents, which occurred in November 2015.

Police say shots were fired through the windows of a business in the 4600 block of Albert Street on Nov. 12, 2015. The business was open at the time, but no one was injured.

Less than an hour later, the living room window of a home was shot at. None of the people inside were injured in that incident, police said.

The third incident happened on Nov. 15, 2015, when an employee closing a business in the 4500 block of Albert Street was shot twice. The victim, a 33-year-old woman, was treated for her wounds in hospital.

Just minutes later, police were called to a business in the 4600 block of Albert Street after a 23-year-old man was shot. The wounded man was also treated in hospital.

On Nov. 17, 2015, police responded to the area of Richardson Crescent and Frontenac Drive after a cache of firearms was found. Police say the guns became a key part of the investigations into the shootings.

Last month, police arrested and charged a male suspect, who cannot be identified because he was a youth at the time of the shootings. He faces 13 charges, include two counts of attempted murder, eight firearm-related offences and three counts of mischief under $5,000.

The accused made his second appearance in youth court on Monday. The incidents remain under investigation.