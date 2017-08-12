

Fire crews were called to a house fire in the 1300 block of Garnet Street on Friday night.

Firefighters were called to the home shortly after 6:00 p.m. Neighbours say the house was vacant and a passerby called the fire department after seeing smoke coming from a second-storey window.

Fire officials say crews were at the scene for nearly two hours. There were a lot of items inside the home, making it difficult for firefighters to navigate through the home.

There is no word on the extent of the damage or the cause of the fire. The investigation is ongoing.