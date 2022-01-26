1,194 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sask. as active cases continue to decline

Saskatchewan reported 1,194 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with six more deaths.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (22), Far North Central (two), Far North East (13), North West (62), North Central (43), North East (29), Saskatoon (342), Central West (23), Central East (99), Regina (227), South West (28), South Central (37) and South East (129) zones.

With the six new deaths, the toll in Saskatchewan is now up to 983.

However, active cases declined for the third straight day, now sitting at 12,448. The Regina zone is responsible for 2,834, the Saskatoon area currently has 3,729 active cases.

A total of 315 people are in hospital with COVID-19 at this time. Of that total, 121 inpatient hospitalizations are a COVID-19 related illness, 127 are incidental COVID-19 infections and 34 are yet to be determined.

Thirty residents are in ICUs, 25 are for COVID-19 related illnesses.

At a news conference Wednesday, Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief medical health officer, said we are starting to see cresting of the Omicron wave in Regina and Saskatoon and said in about one to two weeks we should see cases start to decline.

However, he said hospitalizations may continue to rise for a couple weeks after that.