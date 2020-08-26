REGINA -- One more person with COVID-19 has died in Saskatchewan, according to the province.

The person from the south west zone was in their 50s, according to a Government of Saskatchewan news release.

This is the 24th death related to the virus in the province.

The province also reported three new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 1,604.

There are 60 cases currently considered active. Another 30 people have recovered from the virus.

Three people are in hospital due to the virus. One person is in inpatient care and another two are in intensive care, all in Saskatoon.

Regionally:

No active cases in the far north region

10 active cases in the north region (nine north west, zero north central, one north east)

Seven active cases in Saskatoon

Five active cases in Regina

Two active cases in the central region (one central west, one central east)

36 active cases in the south region (21 south west, 15 south central, zero south east)

To date, 135,518 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan