Regina police are trying to solve a break, enter, and theft that resulted in approximately ten guns being stolen.

The theft is believed to have happened over the weekend but was reported to police on Monday.

It happened at a compound located in the 1400 block of Toronto Street.

The victim had a locked utility trailer at that location, which contained a number of personal items including a gun locker.

Thieves breached the locker inside the trailer and stole as many as 10 guns including rifles and shotguns.

The victim believed the theft happened sometime between 5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. on Monday.

The incident is currently under investigation and police ask anyone with possible info to contact them.