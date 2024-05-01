Snowfall warning issued for Maple Creek, Cypress Hills area

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is warning of prolonged snowfall among the higher terrain of Saskatchewan’s southwest.

Snowfall totaling 10 to 15 centimeters is expected in the Rural Municipality of Maple Creek and Cypress Hills Provincial Park, according to an alert sent out just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

ECCC warned drivers in the area to expect difficult travel over some locations – with reduced visibility and accumulating snow expected.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” the alert read.

Conditions are expected to last through Wednesday night into Thursday.

Up to date weather alerts can be found here – while information on current road conditions can be found via Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline.