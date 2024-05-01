Yorkton business improvement committee requests funding increase for city projects
Yorkton’s Business Improvement District (YBID) has asked their city council for an additional $20,000 in funding to help with ongoing projects.
“I have to credit the people of the day who created the YBID because it does such good things in the community,” Donna Brothwell, executive director of YBID, expressed.
“They had such great foresight to be able to see what could be done with just a little bit of money going back into the community, to help businesses downtown, to help get footsteps in their brick and mortar buildings.”
YBID first started in 2004 and has been responsible for beautifying Yorkton’s business district, along with bringing the community together, and encouraging people to shop locally.
Currently, their funding generates from a business levy, bringing in $118,000 per year, in addition to a $100,000 grant provided by the City of Yorkton. The committee also applies for provincial grants and bursaries to help cover their overall costs for major city projects, including annual events such as the Santa Claus parade and June Days.
"If you step outside your business door, you'll see the YBID everywhere you go. You don't necessarily know it's a YBID project, but it is,” Brothwell added, referring to smaller projects YBID has contributed to over the years.
“When we do June Days, there’s 500 people every Thursday night in the park. That brings people downtown. Your store might not be open, but people will see it. One of the key things YBID is known for is our flower pot program, there are 300 great big flower pots that go out every year.”
Other projects YBID has contributed to over the years are the street signs and lights located along Broadway Street, resting points which include benches and recycling bins, as well as the Dracup Avenue Pedestrian Walking Bridge, a $450,000 project that extended the city’s existing pathway.
After presenting their request to council Monday evening, the city stated they would review increasing YBID’s grant to $120,000 per year when planning for the 2025-2026 fiscal year.
“We’ve referred it to administration because we need to get outside information and make sure we’re making good decisions because this is tax money, ultimately,” Mayor Mitch Hippsley explained.
“We are really grateful to have YBID because what YBID is all about is, we give the authority to a group of people that are volunteers and they have the ability to recognize what is needed in downtown, and they cut through the red tape sort of speak, and they make decisions as a committee."
Hippsley added that because the committee has not received an increase in funding since 2012, council will be working to see if something can be done prior to budgeting season.
"We are gong to look for it now just to see if it's money that is available because we don't want to squash some of the programs,” he said. “We recognize the importance of them.”
YBID has a board of 11 volunteers that is made up of local business owners and one part-time paid employee.
“We rely on our partners a lot,” Brothwell told CTV News. “For example, SaskAbilities who does our clean sweep program, Prairie Harvest Employment Program who cares for our flower pots, Young Plant World who grows our pots, we have our own greenhouse out there, SIGN with the mobility car. Our hands are in so many different pots, not collecting, but giving.”
YBID’s next event will be June Days which will be happening every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. next month. Brothwell said it costs the committee roughly $30,000 to put on the event every year.
“We’ll be doing a food area in the parking area of York City Plaza, our food trucks will be there with chairs and tables,” she explained.
“All of the businesses will be coming out right in front of their business, how could you not love that. Then in the park it’s all of the exciting cultures.”
The community culture event highlights different ethnic groups’ food and entertainment, such as Indigenous peoples, Jamaican, Vietnamese, Filipino, Indian, Ukrainian, Nigerian and Canadian.
Brothwell said more details about the event will be posted on their social media and website closer to the date.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberal MP says she's leaving politics over disrespectful dialogue, threats, misogyny
Liberal MP Pam Damoff says she won't run again in the next federal election, saying she has experienced misogyny, disrespectful dialogue in politics and threats to her life.
Concerns about plexiglass prompt inspections at some Loblaws locations in Ottawa
Inspections are underway at more than one Loblaws location in Ottawa after complaints were filed about tall plexiglass barriers.
Federal employees will be required to spend 3 days a week in the office
Starting in September, public servants in the core public administration will be required to work in the office a minimum of three days a week. The Treasury Board Secretariat says executives will need to be in the office four days per week.
OPP officer said 'someone's going to get hurt' before wrong-way Hwy. 401 crash
As multiple Durham police cruisers were chasing a robbery suspect on the wrong side of Highway 401 Monday night, an Ontario Provincial Police officer shared his concerns, telling a dispatcher, "Someone's going to get hurt."
Five human skeletons, missing hands and feet, found outside house of Nazi leader Hermann Göring
Archeologists have unearthed the skeletons of five people, missing their hands and feet, at a former Nazi military base in Poland.
Poilievre returns to House unrepentant for calling Trudeau 'wacko,' Speaker not resigning
An unrepentant Pierre Poilievre returned to the House of Commons on Wednesday to pepper the prime minister about his drug decriminalization policies after being booted the day prior for refusing to take back calling Justin Trudeau 'wacko' over his approach to the issue.
Toddler of Phoenix first responder dies after bounce house goes airborne
A two-year-old child died after a strong gust of wind sent the bounce house he was in airborne and into a neighbouring lot in central Arizona, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said.
Canada's most wanted fugitive arrested in P.E.I. in connection with Toronto homicide
A suspect in a fatal shooting in Toronto’s east end last summer has been arrested in Charlottetown, just one week after he topped a list of Canada’s most wanted fugitives.
Plane overshoots runway at airport in St. John's, N.L., no injuries reported
Investigators from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada were in St. John's, N.L., Wednesday after a plane overshot the main runway at the city's airport.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
'Tire fire of a deal' still raising burning questions in Sask. legislature
Saskatchewan's scrap tire industry was top of mind again in Regina Tuesday as politicians and advocates continued to probe into how an American company became the province’s only recycler.
-
'Not an easy task': Police begin 'meticulous' search at Saskatoon landfill in Mackenzie Trottier case
Police officers and cadaver dogs have begun searching the Saskatoon landfill for answers in the Mackenzie Lee Trottier case.
-
Managers must tell new hires about risk of violence at work under new Sask. employment rules
Saskatchewan employers will be required to tell new hires if they face a risk of violence in the workplace and to take actions against it starting on May 17.
Winnipeg
-
Lawyers for alleged serial killer to argue he is not criminally responsible
Defence lawyers told court they will argue alleged serial killer Jeremy Skibicki is not criminally responsible for the deaths of four Indigenous women by way of a mental disorder.
-
High traffic at bustling Winnipeg Costco prompts calls for traffic light
A motion before Winnipeg’s public works committee could make it easier for shoppers who stocked up on bulk packs of toilet paper and chicken breast to exit one of the city’s bustling Costco locations.
-
Buzz off: City of Winnipeg’s mosquito larviciding program underway
A pesky insect is gearing up for its heyday.
Edmonton
-
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in mid-day stabbing
A man is in life-threatening condition after a Wednesday afternoon stabbing in Edmonton's core.
-
Edmonton fire chief stepping down
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) announced Wednesday morning Joe Zatylny will step down as its chief on May 10.
-
Oilers forward Zach Hyman hoping to teach 'Shaq Hyman' how to skate: 'For free'
Oilers forward Zach Hyman hoping to teach 'Shaq Hyman' how to skate: 'For free'
Calgary
-
Appeal denied for man convicted in 2019 murder in Airdrie, Alta.
The Alberta Court of Appeal has denied the request of an Airdrie man to set aside his murder conviction in the fatal shooting of his neighbour in 2019.
-
'She definitely would be proud': Olds breaks ground on domestic violence shelter named after young mother
A new emergency shelter for women and children broke ground in Olds, Alta. on Tuesday, named in honour of a young mother who was killed in a case of alleged domestic violence.
-
Calgary's best brunch spots for 2024, according to Open Table
With Mother's Day quickly approaching, OpenTable has released its list of the 100 Top Brunch Restaurants in Canada for 2024, in case you and your family hope to celebrate the day with a meal out.
Lethbridge
-
'Here to help': The Watch celebrating 5 years of patrolling Lethbridge streets
Volunteers with ‘The Watch’ program in Lethbridge have been patrolling the city centre rain or shine for five years.
-
Safety gear, training, helped B.C. wildfire pilot survive crash, safety board says
A Transportation Safety Board report says experience, recent training and safety equipment were key factors in a pilot surviving the crash of a firefighting plane south of Cranbrook in August 2022.
-
On do-or-die night in Brooks, Caelan Fitzpatrick comes up big to lead Bandits past Oilers
Facing a Tuesday night elimination game, Caelan Fitzpatrick responded with a hat trick to lead the Brooks Bandits past the Okotoks Oilers 5-1.
Toronto
-
OPP officer said 'someone's going to get hurt' before wrong-way Hwy. 401 crash
As multiple Durham police cruisers were chasing a robbery suspect on the wrong side of Highway 401 Monday night, an Ontario Provincial Police officer shared his concerns, telling a dispatcher, "Someone's going to get hurt."
-
Canada's most wanted fugitive arrested in P.E.I. in connection with Toronto homicide
A suspect in a fatal shooting in Toronto’s east end last summer has been arrested in Charlottetown, just one week after he topped a list of Canada’s most wanted fugitives.
-
Ontario woman surprised after 20-year-old fines suddenly tank credit score
An Ontario woman says that she was shocked when fines from 20 years ago suddenly tanked her credit score last week, but the situation may not be as unusual as it seems, according to at least one debt expert.
Ottawa
-
Federal employees will be required to spend 3 days a week in the office
Starting in September, public servants in the core public administration will be required to work in the office a minimum of three days a week. The Treasury Board Secretariat says executives will need to be in the office four days per week.
-
Concerns about plexiglass prompt inspections at some Loblaws locations in Ottawa
Inspections are underway at more than one Loblaws location in Ottawa after complaints were filed about tall plexiglass barriers.
-
Ausome Ottawa announces its shutting down, the second non-profit in a week
Two Ottawa non-profits, both serving the autism community, have suddenly closed their doors within the past week, leaving parents with fewer supports in the city.
Montreal
-
McGill offers 'forum' with protesters after judge dismisses injunction request
A judge has rejected a request from two McGill University students for a court injunction to limit where protesters can go on campus.
-
Quebec schools must have designated boys and girls bathrooms: education minister
Even though the Quebec advisory committee on gender identity has yet to make its recommendations, Education Minister Bernard Drainville has decided to ban gender-neutral toilets and changing rooms in public schools.
-
Woman killed before Montreal fire, police arrest suspect
A 29-year-old woman has been arrested in the death of a 42-year-old woman in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles district.
Vancouver
-
Police arrest woman who praised Hamas attack at Vancouver protest
Authorities have arrested a 44-year-old woman who praised last October's attack on Israel during a rally in downtown Vancouver.
-
'It's historical': Vancouver sailor to lead Team Canada in first-ever women's America's Cup
A team of women will be setting sail for the America's Cup in Barcelona this fall. It marks the first time women have been able to compete in the 173-year-old sailing competition.
-
Person seriously injured while in Vancouver police custody, IIO notified more than 2 months later
B.C.'s police watchdog is looking into an incident that led to one person being seriously injured while in Vancouver police custody, but says it was weeks before it was notified.
Vancouver Island
-
Gaza protesters at University of Victoria say encampment will stay until demands are met
A pro-Palestinian protest camp has formed at the University of Victoria in solidarity with the people of Gaza and with similar encampments that have sprung up on university and college campuses in opposition to the Israel-Hamas war.
-
B.C. to provide $155.7 million to recruit and retain specialized health workers
The British Columbia government is spending more money to recruit and retain health-science workers, especially those in rural and remote communities.
-
'Floatel' won't be allowed to house LNG workers near Squamish, B.C.
Plans to use a renovated cruise ship to house more than 600 workers as they build a liquefied natural gas facility near Squamish, B.C., have been voted down by the local council.
Kelowna
-
B.C. breweries take home awards at World Beer Cup
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
-
B.C. man rescues starving dachshund trapped in carrier: BC SPCA
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.
-
Search crews called in after missing Kelowna senior's truck found
Search and rescue crews have been called in after a vehicle belonging to a missing senior was located near a rural intersection outside of Kelowna Tuesday.
London
-
Protestors set up tent encampment on campus, Western University says
As protestors set up tent encampments at universities across Canada and the U.S.in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war, London, Ont.’s Western University finds itself no exception on Wednesday.
-
'Breaks my heart': Residents react to removal of Canada goose nest, destruction of eggs
Residents who live in the Hyde Park Place apartments in north London, Ont. said they are heartbroken after Old Oak Properties removed two geese nests, containing more than half a dozen eggs.
-
Ornge 'Blood on Board' program expands to London, Ont.
Ornge, Ontario’s provider of air ambulance and critical care transport services, and London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) announced Wednesday the expansion of the Blood on Board program to the Forest City.
Kitchener
-
Ont. woman who faked pregnant to defraud doulas arrested again on similar charges
Victims of a Brantford, Ont. woman who was sentenced to house arrest earlier this year for defrauding and deceiving doulas say they’re not surprised she’s been apprehended again on similar charges.
-
Fewer downtown Guelph businesses participating in patio program
Patio season is just getting started in Guelph, but some businesses are not on board with expanding their footprint this summer.
-
1,428 Waterloo Region high school students suspended over out-of-date vaccination records
Nearly 1,500 Waterloo Region high school students have been suspended over out-of-date vaccination records.
Northern Ontario
-
Two people found dead in Sault Ste. Marie
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are investigating two sudden deaths on Boundary Road.
-
Police investigate death in northern Ontario community
The remains of a 44-year-old person were found Tuesday morning on Delamere Road in French River, Ontario Provincial Police said.
-
Man from Tweed, Ont. selling home due to wife's passing set to face higher capital gains tax
Terry Sutherland is trying to sell his home in Tweed, Ont., but he'll likely be hit by the capital gains tax rise.
Atlantic
-
Most wanted fugitive in Canada arrested in Charlottetown, P.E.I.
Local police say officers arrested Michael Bebee, the most wanted fugitive in Canada, in Charlottetown, P.E.I., Tuesday night.
-
Officials euthanize moose seen strolling through Fredericton over concerns of possible collision
A young moose that made its way through the Fredericton Tuesday had to be euthanized, according to the province’s Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development.
-
'It's got to make some kind of change': Boycott of Loblaws-owned stores begins
For the next month, thousands of shoppers from across the country plan to get their groceries anywhere other than Loblaws-owned stores. The move is an attempt to get the box chain to lower its prices, as frustration grows over the high price of food.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland fisherman says police broke his leg during protest that delayed budget
Richard Martin is spending this year's fishing season on land after he says a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer broke his left leg in three places during a protest last month that shut down the provincial legislature.
-
'I feel honoured to say I was his friend': Wayne Gretzky remembers Bob Cole
Tributes continue to pour in for Bob Cole as his family has confirmed a funeral will be held for the legendary broadcaster Friday in St. John's, N.L.
-
Voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole never considered moving out of St. John's
Legendary sportscaster Bob Cole was a Newfoundlander through and through, and his daughter says his connection to the province was 'everything' to him.