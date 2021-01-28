REGINA -- The province reported 244 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 11 additional deaths.

One person who died was in their 40s and from the Far Northeast zone; two people were in their 60s and from the North Central and Saskatoon zones; two more people were in the 70s and from the Far Northeast and Northwest zones; and 6 people were above the age of 80, two from Saskatoon and four from Regina.

There are 208 people in hospital; 37 are in intensive care. There were 282 more recoveries.

The province’s two largest cities continue to see the majority of new cases; there are 70 new cases in Saskatoon and 54 in Regina. A number of other zones are also saw double-digit case growth on Thursday, with new cases in the Far Northwest (25), Far North Central (7), Far Northeast (14), Northwest (20), North Central (13), Northeast (6), Central West (5), Central East (10), South Central (4) and Southeast (16) zones.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 244.

Since Jan. 13, there has been 131 COVID-19 cases in schools across the province.

There are currently 2,478 active cases of the virus. The have been 23,038 infections of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan so far; 20,275 people have recovered.

VACCINES

There were 118 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan on Thursday. According to the government, 106 per cent of doses received have been administered. The overage is a result of healthcare workers drawing extra doses from vaccines.

To date, 34,672 vaccines have been delivered in Saskatchewan.

The government said it has confirmed a shipment of 5,850 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for the week of Feb. 1. These doses will be divided between the Lloydminster, Spiritwood, Saskatoon, Regina, Swift Current and Moosomin areas.

On Thursday, Premier Scott Moe tweeted that Pfizer shipments to the federal government will be cut to 3.5 million doses to the end of March. Moe said every province will see its allocation reduced, but did not specifically state how this would impact Saskatchewan.