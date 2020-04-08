11 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more recoveries in Sask.
Published Wednesday, April 8, 2020 10:09AM CST Last Updated Wednesday, April 8, 2020 1:42PM CST
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. THE CANADIAN PRESS/NIAID-RML via AP
REGINA -- Saskatchewan has announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 15 new recoveries.
The provincial total sits 271 cases and 103 recoveries.
There are currently eight people in hospital in the province, including two in the ICU.
The next provincial update will take place at 2:30 p.m., and will be streamed live at CTVNewsRegina.ca and at CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.
