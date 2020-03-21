REGINA -- Nearly a dozen Saskatchewan healthcare personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 after a curling bonspiel in Edmonton last weekend.

The province’s Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said the bonspiel has resulted in 11 positive COVID-19 cases so far.

On Wednesday, Saskatchewan Medical Health Association President Dr. Allan Woo said he tested positive after the event in Alberta. He has been self-isolating after he noticed symptoms on Tuesday morning.

The bonspiel was held at Edmonton’s Granite Curling Club from March 11 to 14. The club closed as a precaution on Monday.

Woo said the annual event typically attracts 50-60 physicians from across western Canada. There were 22 people from Saskatchewan in attendance this year.

As of Saturday, March 21, Saskatchewan had 44 COVID-19 cases.